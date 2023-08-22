Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Yankees on Tuesday, August 22

The Washington Nationals take on the New York Yankees in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.96 ERA) will take the mound for the Nationals, while Carlos Rodon (1-4, 7.33) looks to turn his debut season in the Bronx around as he returns from a hamstring injury.

New York enters as -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Washington coming in at +150. The total is set at 8.5.

Nationals-Yankees picks: Tuesday, August 22nd

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion)

Nationals

Out: RP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder), RP Thaddeus Ward (shoulder), RP Tanner Rainey (elbow), OF Victor Robles (back), RHP Rico Garcia (bicep)

Starting pitchers

Josiah Gray vs. Carlos Rodon

Gray has not had a good August. He ended July with an ERA of 3.13 for the month, but things quickly devolved from there. In three starts this month, Gray has pitched 11.1 innings, allowing 14 earned runs while recording 12 strikeouts and eight walks.

Rodon returns after a stint on the IL with a hamstring injury. He struggled before his departure, allowing five earned runs in 2.2 innings against the Astros earlier this month. Before that, he let up four earned runs in as many innings against the Rays. Both games were at Yankee Stadium.

Over/Under pick

The Nats have looked good at the plate this month, especially against lefties, and both Rodon and Gray have been giving up runs left and right of late. While the Yankees haven’t been making much contact this month, these teams should still be able to combine to clear this reasonable total.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Nationals have won their last three series, including their latest against the Phillies. The Yankees are on an eight-game losing streak and got swept in their last two series. If they have any hope left of making a Wild Card push, now is the time. However, with the way Rodon was pitching before his injury and the Nationals’ hot streak right now, I have to go with Washington here.

Pick: Nationals +150