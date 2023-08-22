Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. White Sox on Tuesday, August 22

The hottest team in baseball was at it again on Monday night, as the Seattle Mariners (70-55) banged out 14 runs in a romp over the Chicago White Sox (49-76) for their seventh straight win. These two teams will be back at it again for game two on Tuesday, with first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Rookie Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.75 ERA) will make his return from the IL for Seattle, while Chicago counters with righty Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.26).

The Mariners enter as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox at +130. The run total is set at 9.

Mariners-White Sox picks: Tuesday, August 22nd

Injury report

Mariners

Out: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot), C Tom Murphy (thumb), SP Emerson Hancock (shoulder)

White Sox

Out: C Seby Zavala (oblique), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Bryan Woo vs. Mike Clevinger

ERA aside, Woo was off to an impressive start to his MLB career: After giving up six runs in just two innings in his big-league debut, the righty had allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his next 10 starts while racking up 60 strikeouts across 55 innings of work. Both his riding four-seam fastball and slider are whiff machines, and when he’s keeping his heater elevated and out of the middle of the zone he can be very tough to deal with. This will be his first start in three weeks due to arm trouble, though, so it remains to be seen how long he can go tonight.

Clevinger got off to a slow start in his first year with Chicago, but he’s turned it on of late with just one run allowed and 13 strikeouts over 13 innings across his last two starts — he’s now allowed one or fewer runs in four of his last five outings. Given his 81.6% strand rate this season, though, it remains to be seen whether that’s more to do with luck or his actual ability.

Over/Under pick

If Woo is anything like his old self in his return from injury, he should have a fine time against a righty-heavy White Sox lineup that’s struggled against right-handed pitchers all season long. Combine that with Clevinger’s recent results, and I’m going with the under tonight despite the Mariners’ recent tear offensively. Seattle has scored at least six runs in seven of their last eight games, but streaks are made to be broken, and Clevinger has been tough on righties of late.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

I want to go with the upset here based on the unknowns surrounding Woo’s return and Clevinger’s recent form, but if Woo is at all right it’s tough to imagine the White Sox giving their pitcher enough run support in this spot. Seattle’s bullpen has been strong of late, and I think they’ll carry this winning streak to eight with help from some late offense.

Pick: Mariners