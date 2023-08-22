Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Angels on Tuesday, August 22

The Cincinnati Reds (64-61) will look to move back into postseason position in the National League when they travel to Angel Stadium to kick off a three-game set against the slumping Los Angeles Angels (61-64). Righty Graham Ashcraft (6-8, 4.89 ERA) gets the start for the Reds, while Lucas Giolito (7-9, 4.44 ERA) will take the hill for the Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles enters as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincy is the +120 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Reds-Angels picks: Tuesday, August 22nd

Injury report

Reds

Out: OF Stuart Fairchild (concussion), OF Jake Fraley (stress fracture in left fourth toe), INF Kevin Newman (left oblique strain), SP Ben Lively (right pectoral strain), 2B Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis), C Curt Casali (left foot contusion), SP Nick Lodolo (left tibia stress reaction)

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (left hamate fracture), 1B C.J. Cron (low back inflammation), SS Zach Neto (lower back inflammation), RP Chris Devenski (right hamstring strain), 3B Anthony Rendon (left shin contusion)

Starting pitchers

Graham Ashcraft vs. Lucas Giolito

Despite having an ERA nearing five, Ashcraft has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past month, as he has a 2.25 ERA over his last four starts (28 innings) and is coming off a start where he allowed three runs in seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians. He’s gone at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts, and will be making his first career start against the Angels.

Giolito has been a huge disappointment since being acquired by the Halos at the trade deadline, with an unsightly 8.14 ERA in 21 innings on a Los Angeles team that has nearly fallen all the way out of the postseason race. Giolito picked up his first win with the Angels on Aug. 8 by allowing three runs in six innings against the Giants, but took the loss his last time out by allowing four runs in six innings against the Rangers. He’s allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts, and has allowed six home runs in his four starts with the Angels.

Over/Under pick

There’s no denying Ashcraft has been better recently, but I still like the over here. Giolito has looked like a shell of himself since he joined the Angels, which could lead to some long blasts from the Reds’ homer-happy lineup. I’m expecting a slugfest on the West Coast.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Reds have the better lineup and have a starter who’s riding a bit of a hot streak. I love this play with them at plus money.

Pick: Reds