Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, August 22

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) picked up a wild walk-off win over the Texas Rangers (72-53) to move within a half-game of a National League playoff spot. Now they’ll do battle on Tuesday in the second game of the series, with NL Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen (13-5, 3.17 ERA) toeing the rubber for Arizona while Jon Gray (8-6, 3.52 ERA) gets the start for the Rangers. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Diamondbacks are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +105 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Rangers-Diamondbacks picks: Tuesday, August 22nd

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (right forearm strain), INF Josh Jung (left thumb fracture),

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Zach Davies (lower back inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Jon Gray vs. Zac Gallen

Gray is on pace for a career season, with a career-best ERA (3.52) and two straight quality starts under his belt. He was the tough-luck loser his last time out, as he allowed two runs over seven innings to take the loss in a 2-0 game. He allowed four runs in 5.1 innings in his start against the D-backs earlier this season, and has a 5.03 ERA in 106 career innings against the club from his time with the Rockies.

As mentioned above, Gallen is the betting favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award on the back of an incredibly consistent season. Gallen’s gone at least six innings in 12 of his last 14 starts, and has allowed three or less runs in 10 of those starts. He leads the NL in WHIP (1.049) and ranks in the 90th percentile in walk rate.

Over/Under pick

While Gallen’s a Cy Young candidate, I still like the over here. Arizona has four hitters with a career batting average of .290 or higher against Gray, while Texas has five hitters with an average of .333 or higher against Gallen. Both of these offenses have some punch (the Rangers lead the AL with a +184 run differential), so there should be plenty of offense tonight.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

I think the D-backs make it two in a row over the Rangers. They’ve got the better starter on the mound, and have a lineup full of hitters with a familiarity with Gray from his time with the Rockies. It’ll be a slugfest in the desert, but I think it’ll go the home team’s way.

Pick: Diamondbacks