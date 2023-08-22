Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, August 22

After a relatively light Monday around MLB, we’re back with a full 15-game slate on Tuesday night. That means tons of action, and just as importantly, tons of options to choose from for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight. With 12 games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET, there are countless directions you could go in, but here are three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, August 22nd

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins

Manny Machado ($5,200)

Ha-Seong Kim ($4,600)

Gary Sanchez ($3,700)

Garrett Cooper ($2,400)

After a sizzling start to his summer, Luzardo has crashed down to Earth recently, with an 11.68 ERA so far in August and at least four earned runs allowed in each of his last four starts. Things won’t get much easier on Tuesday night, as the lefty will face off against a Padres team that ranks fifth in baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching since August 1; just ask fellow Miami lefty Ryan Weathers, who was lit up for five runs on five hits and five walks in just 3.1 innings of work. Kim went 2-for-4 with a homer in that game, running his OPS to 1.001 on the year, while Sanchez (.882) and Machado (.974) have also worn out southpaws this season. Cooper has been starting against lefties since being acquired at the trade deadline and has an .849 OPS against them, giving him nice upside for cheap.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees

Lane Thomas ($5,200)

Joey Meneses ($4,800)

Keibert Ruiz ($3,900)

Stone Garrett ($3,600)

Speaking of teams that have crushed left-handers of late: The Nationals, surprisingly, have been a top-10 offense against southpaws in 2023, and they’ll get to face off against a struggling one on Tuesday in Yankees ace Carlos Rodon. Rodon hasn’t pitched in over two weeks due to a hamstring strain, and he wasn’t particularly effective when he was healthy, with a 7.33 ERA and eight homers allowed in six starts. Thomas (.993) has been a lefty-killer all year, while Ruiz (1.168 OPS over his last 10 games), Meneses (.833) and Garrett (1.171) should also thrive with the platoon advantage in a hitter-friendly park.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Bryan Reynolds ($4,800)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,400)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,100)

Jack Suwinski ($3,400)

Matchups don’t get much friendlier than Adam Wainwright, who enters Tuesday with a 16.20 ERA so far in August (no, that’s not a typo) and an expected batting average and expected slugging percentage that are literally the worst of any starter in baseball. After dropping 11 runs on St. Louis on Monday, the Pirates should be ready to do damage again, with Hayes (2-for-5 last night), Reynolds (.857 OPS in his last 10 games) and McCutchen (.836 lifetime OPS against Wainwright) leading the charge.