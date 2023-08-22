Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, August 22

Another day, another full slate of action around the Majors — and another chance to improve your fantasy baseball squad’s pitching situation. Today’s 15-game schedule has a little bit of everything, from marquee names to young studs to under-the-radar matchups, and as always we’re here to help you break it down with full recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, August 22

Pitchers to stream

Zack Littell, Tampa Bay Rays — Littell doesn’t do anything flashy, but he keeps on getting starts behind that formidable Tampa Bay offense — and he keeps on churning through innings, with a 2.78 ERA and 0.971 WHIP over four starts since shifting into the Rays’ rotation. The matchup on Monday really couldn’t get much friendlier, as the righty will face a Rockies team that ranks near the very bottom of the league against right-handed pitching since the start of August. He stands a very good chance of nabbing two wins while helping out your ratios.

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals — Another team that ranks near the bottom of the league against right-handed pitching since the start of August: the New York Yankees, who come into Tuesday’s game seemingly on the verge of giving up on this season entirely. That’s great news for Gray, who’s struggled a bit of late but who pitched to a 3.13 ERA over the month of July and is more than capable of carving up this depleted lineup with his formidable slider.

Wade Miley, Milwaukee Brewers — Miley got roughed up a bit last time out against the Dodgers, but L.A.’s been doing that to just about everyone lately, and prior to that the veteran had given up just two runs over 10 innings across his first two starts back from a left elbow injury. He’s now at a 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and he’ll draw a Twins offense on Tuesday that’s 24th in the Majors in team OPS against lefties this season. It’s a pretty safe stream, although Miley’s lack of strikeout upside means he has a fairly small margin for error.

