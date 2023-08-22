 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of TOUR Championship

The TOUR Championship tees off at 11:26 a.m. ET on Thursday from the East Lake Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
BMW Championship - Final Round Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2023 TOUR Championship tees off from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24. The tournament marks the last of three playoff events, and a field of just 30 golfers will compete for an $18 million first prize. Golfers will start Thursday’s play with a certain number of strokes based on their FedExCup ranking. For instance, Scottie Scheffler, this year’s top points earner, begins on Thursday at -10. Rory McIlroy starts at -7.

Scheffler opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +140 to win. McIlroy follows at +330, and Viktor Hovland sits at +500. Hovland will start the tournament at -8.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:26 a.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Thursday Featured Groups:
11:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
1:38 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Lucas Glover
1:49 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 TOUR Championship on Thursday.

TOUR Championship Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:00 PM Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland
1:49 PM Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm
1:38 PM Lucas Glover Max Homa
1:27 PM Patrick Cantlay Brian Harman
1:16 PM Wyndham Clark Matt Fitzpatrick
1:05 PM Tommy Fleetwood Russell Henley
12:54 PM Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler
12:43 PM Xander Schauffele Tom Kim
12:32 PM Sungjae Im Tony Finau
12:21 PM Corey Conners Si Woo Kim
12:10 PM Taylor Moore Nick Taylor
11:59 AM Adam Schenk Collin Morikawa
11:48 AM Jason Day Sam Burns
11:37 AM Emiliano Grillo Tyrrell Hatton
11:26 AM Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka

