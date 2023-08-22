Full list of tee times for Round 1 of TOUR Championship

The 2023 TOUR Championship tees off from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24. The tournament marks the last of three playoff events, and a field of just 30 golfers will compete for an $18 million first prize. Golfers will start Thursday’s play with a certain number of strokes based on their FedExCup ranking. For instance, Scottie Scheffler, this year’s top points earner, begins on Thursday at -10. Rory McIlroy starts at -7.
Scheffler opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +140 to win. McIlroy follows at +330, and Viktor Hovland sits at +500. Hovland will start the tournament at -8.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:26 a.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Thursday Featured Groups:
11:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
1:38 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Lucas Glover
1:49 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 TOUR Championship on Thursday.
TOUR Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:00 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|1:49 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Jon Rahm
|1:38 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Max Homa
|1:27 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Brian Harman
|1:16 PM
|Wyndham Clark
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:05 PM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Russell Henley
|12:54 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|Rickie Fowler
|12:43 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Tom Kim
|12:32 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Tony Finau
|12:21 PM
|Corey Conners
|Si Woo Kim
|12:10 PM
|Taylor Moore
|Nick Taylor
|11:59 AM
|Adam Schenk
|Collin Morikawa
|11:48 AM
|Jason Day
|Sam Burns
|11:37 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:26 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka