Full list of tee times for Round 1 of TOUR Championship

The 2023 TOUR Championship tees off from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24. The tournament marks the last of three playoff events, and a field of just 30 golfers will compete for an $18 million first prize. Golfers will start Thursday’s play with a certain number of strokes based on their FedExCup ranking. For instance, Scottie Scheffler, this year’s top points earner, begins on Thursday at -10. Rory McIlroy starts at -7.

Scheffler opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +140 to win. McIlroy follows at +330, and Viktor Hovland sits at +500. Hovland will start the tournament at -8.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:26 a.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Thursday Featured Groups:

11:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

1:38 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Lucas Glover

1:49 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 TOUR Championship on Thursday.