How to watch the 2023 TOUR Championship via live online stream

The 2023 TOUR Championship tees off from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia this week, marking the last of three PGA TOUR FedExCup playoff events. Only the top 30 golfers in FedExCup standings will compete this week, and the golfers will start with a score that depends on their FedExCup ranking. Scottie Scheffler, this year’s highest points earner, starts the tournament at -10.

Scheffler is the favorite to win, sitting at +140 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He starts at an advantage of two strokes over the next-best player and 10 strokes over the five lowest-ranked players in the field of 30. Rory McIlroy, who won last year’s TOUR Championship, follows at +330.

To watch the 2023 TOUR Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 TOUR Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Featured Groups:

11:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

1:38 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Lucas Glover

1:49 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

1-6 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1-3 p.m. ET

CBS

3-7 p.m.

12:30-7 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

noon.-1:30 p.m.

CBS

1:30-6 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET