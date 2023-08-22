 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First round leader odds for 2023 TOUR Championship

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the TOUR Championship this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
BMW Championship - Final Round Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2023 TOUR Championship tees off from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24. The TOUR Championship is the final of three playoff events that mark the end of the PGA TOUR season. Just 30 golfers are invited to join the field, based on their FedExCup points. Golfers gain points at events throughout the season, and were able to significantly affect their FedExCup standing through extra points available at the first two playoff events.

Each golfer starts on Thursday with a certain number of strokes that depends on their FedExCup ranking. Scottie Scheffler, the top points earner of this year, will start at -10. Rory McIlroy, last year’s TOUR Championship winner, will start at -7. Here is the full list of starting strokes for Thursday.

10 under: Scottie Scheffler
8 under: Viktor Hovland
7 under: Rory McIlroy
6 under: Jon Rahm
5 under: Lucas Glover
4 under: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
3 under: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
2 under: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim
1 under: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
Even: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

Because the golfers already have a score attached to their name heading in, the first round leader odds are tilted very heavily in favor of those with a better start. Scottie Scheffler sits at -165 to lead after the first round. Viktor Hovland is installed at +360, and Rory McIlroy follows at +450. This is a no-cut event, so the entire field will have the opportunity to play through the weekend.

2023 TOUR Championship first-round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

TOUR Championship Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Leader
Golfer Leader
Scottie Scheffler −165
Viktor Hovland +360
Rory McIlroy +450
Jon Rahm +1200
Lucas Glover +5000
Patrick Cantlay +5500
Max Homa +7500
Matt Fitzpatrick +9000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Brian Harman +11000
Xander Schauffele +13000
Tommy Fleetwood +25000
Russell Henley +25000
Rickie Fowler +25000
Keegan Bradley +35000
Tom Kim +60000
Sungjae Im +60000
Tony Finau +80000
Si Woo Kim +80000
Corey Conners +80000
Collin Morikawa +80000
Tyrrell Hatton +100000
Taylor Moore +100000
Sepp Straka +100000
Sam Burns +100000
Nick Taylor +100000
Jordan Spieth +100000
Jason Day +100000
Emiliano Grillo +100000
Adam Schenk +100000

