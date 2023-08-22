First round leader odds for 2023 TOUR Championship

The 2023 TOUR Championship tees off from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24. The TOUR Championship is the final of three playoff events that mark the end of the PGA TOUR season. Just 30 golfers are invited to join the field, based on their FedExCup points. Golfers gain points at events throughout the season, and were able to significantly affect their FedExCup standing through extra points available at the first two playoff events.

Each golfer starts on Thursday with a certain number of strokes that depends on their FedExCup ranking. Scottie Scheffler, the top points earner of this year, will start at -10. Rory McIlroy, last year’s TOUR Championship winner, will start at -7. Here is the full list of starting strokes for Thursday.

10 under: Scottie Scheffler

8 under: Viktor Hovland

7 under: Rory McIlroy

6 under: Jon Rahm

5 under: Lucas Glover

4 under: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

3 under: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

2 under: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

1 under: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

Even: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

Because the golfers already have a score attached to their name heading in, the first round leader odds are tilted very heavily in favor of those with a better start. Scottie Scheffler sits at -165 to lead after the first round. Viktor Hovland is installed at +360, and Rory McIlroy follows at +450. This is a no-cut event, so the entire field will have the opportunity to play through the weekend.

2023 TOUR Championship first-round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook