How many FIBA World Cup titles has USA won?

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is just around the corner with the action tipping off on Friday, August 25. The United States will get their tournament started on August 26 against New Zealand with tip set for 8:20 a.m. ET. Ahead of the action, we’re taking a look back at USA’s history in the World Cup.

USA have won the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup five times, tied for all-time championship leaders with Yugoslavia. However, with Yugoslavia no longer an active country, the Americans would be on top all alone with just one more win to make it six. The next closest teams that are still active are Brazil and Spain, each of which holding two championships.

In addition to USA’s five golds, they also have three silver and four bronze finishes, bringing their top-3 medal count to a total of 12.

The last time they won the tournament was in 2014 in Spain, as they handily defeated Serbia 129-92 in the final game. Kyrie Irving led the team with 26 points while James Harden added 23 of his own. Irving was named the tournament MVP after helping secure his country’s fifth World Cup championship.

The Americans’ first title came in 1954 when they defeated Brazil in the final. From then, it would be 32 years before their next championship, winning the honors in 1986, followed by 1994, 2010, and 2014.

Armed with plenty of young solid talent with the likes of Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Walker Kessler, Brandon Ingram, and Austin Reaves, the USA will look to reclaim the title after missing out in 2019 when they made an exit in the quarterfinal round.