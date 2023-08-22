Who won the last FIBA World Cup?

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to tip off on Friday, August 25 with this year’s competition hosted by Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The USA will look to get back on top and win their sixth championship after crashing out in the quarterfinals the last time around. Ahead of the competition, we’re taking a look at the last FIBA World Cup and the country that ended up as eventual champions.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup was held in China and saw Spain win their second-ever gold medal. The Spanish side won their first FIBA championship in 2006 in Japan, defeating Greece with a 70-47 final score. They would get their next win three tournaments and 13 years later. They were drawn into Group C along with Puerto Rico, Tunisia, and Iran, as they won all three of their group stage games to advance to the second round.

Picking up in the quarterfinals, Spain blew past Poland with a 90-78 score, followed by a double-overtime thriller to defeat Australia in the semifinals. Ricky Rubio led the team throughout the tournament, leading right up to the final when he scored 20 points to help his team down Argentina by a score of 95-75 in the final game.

This year, Spain have once again been drawn into a group with Iran, while Ivory Coast and Brazil round out the rest of the lineup for Group G. Ricky Rubio headlines the roster along with both Willy and Juancho Hernangomez as they hope to help their country grab its third-ever FIBA World Cup championship.