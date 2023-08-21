How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for August 21 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, QC.

The company continues its tour across Canada tonight as it sits less than two weeks out from the Payback pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, PA. Tonight, the IC champ will put his title on the line as he closes in on the record and we’ll be sure to see plenty of Judgement Day like we do every week.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The ongoing feud between the Judgement Day and Cody Rhodes/Sami Zayn continued last Monday and JD McDonagh continues to be an interesting wrinkle in the story. Cody Rhodes was able to defeat Balor in the main event of last week’s show before the group began to beat the “American Nightmare” down. After Zayn came out to make the save, McDonagh came out to help his mentor Balor and his group. They all ended up leaving Rhodes and Zayn laying as Raw went off the air, re-establishing the Judgement Day’s dominance. This situation will continue to escalate tonight as McDonagh gradually endears himself to the faction.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther will put his belt on the line tonight when defending against Chad Gable. The challenger earned the opportunity by winning a fatal four-way a few weeks back and we’ve seen Gable’s Alpha Academy clash with Gunther’s Imperium in the weeks since. Gunther’s reign currently sits at 436 days and he’s just 18 days away from surpassing the Honky Tonk Man as the longest reigning IC champion in history. We’ll see if Gable can play spoiler and take the title tonight.

Last week, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins called out Shinsuke Nakamura about for his attack from the week prior. The champ declared that he will accept Nakamura’s challenge for a title match and all the challenger has to do is name a time and place. While shaking hands, Nakamura whispered something into Rollins’ ear that left a confused look on the champ’s face. He then hit Rollins with a Kinshasa before leaving the ring. Tonight, we’ll find out what Nakamura whispered to Rollins.

Last week’s blowoff match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus ended with an unsatisfactory double countout as the two brawled through the crowd. The two continue the brawl towards a merchandise stand in the arena pavilion before Zoey Stark came out of the crowd to help Stratus. Later in the evening, an angry Adam Pearce confronted Stratus and declared that she and Lynch will meet inside of a steel cage at Payback. With less than two weeks to go until that showdown, we should hear from Lynch tonight.

Also on the show, the recently returned New Day will take on Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in tag team action.