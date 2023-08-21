Every dog has their day with ‘Strays,’ even if it means becoming the things it satirizes

If you’re looking for a cutesy, heartwarming pet that travels across all sorts of terrain to get to its owner – Strays makes it clear from the beginning that it is not that film. Don’t get me wrong, there are elements of those themes present – but there is even more attention to the raunchy sides of things. At points, the film may be too enamored with its R-rating, where it spams the poop joke button a bit too much. With that being said, the film at least knows you will fall in love with its tiny Border Terrier protagonist, Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell).

See, Reggie thinks every day is “the greatest day ever,” and Ferrell’s voice accentuates that statement's naive, kidlike nature. Come to find out, Reggie has a horrible, deadbeat owner named Doug (Will Forte) who cusses and ignores the Terrier every single day. When Doug blames Reggie for a lost relationship (missing how awful of a person he truly is), he embarks on a bunch of games of fetch to get rid of the dog. One day, Doug drives towns over, and Reggie’s resourcefulness is insufficient to get him back home.

Strays is essentially telling the flip side of a dog’s undying loyalty. Depending on how you view it, it could be a deplorable close-up of pet abuse or a look into how toxic relationships shape all living things and how to break them. Director Josh Greenbaum and writer Dan Perrault work together to make somewhat of an emotional center within the gnome-humping, pee-bonding parts of the film. Greenbaum looks to play on the fact that people have a passionate affinity for dogs while putting them in these Hangover-esque situations.

Reggie is all alone in the rough part of a back alley, and you can’t get by without some friends. From there, he meets Bug (voiced by Jamie Foxx), a take-no-sh*t Boston terrier with a rough, challenging Napoleon complex. He shows Reggie the ropes while trying to implant a sense of independence inside of him. They also come together with ex-police dog Hunter (Randall Park), a Greate Dane that wears a medical cone and prefers to de-escalate confrontations, and an Australian Shepard named Maggie (voiced by Isla Fisher), who has a fantastic sense of smell. A couple of pup-specific gags work, whether it be what fireworks feel for them or a late-night bender getting scraps from drunk people at a pizza party.

Results may vary when you get to the other side, like an accidental mushroom fest and the total calamities concerning the hallucinogenic trip afterward. Strays also has its fair share of penis jokes and sexual tension, which works in human comedies of this nature – but results may vary on an animal level. It feels, at times, Strays is looking to figure out how to transition from one scene to the next. Rather than letting some of the comedy move naturality, it elects for the most shocking thing it can think of. Those are some pressures when you want to fill out an R-rated film. That weight is undoubtedly felt throughout random surprises like a wild Dennis Quaid appearing.

Regarding the dogs, the choice of using actual animals is serviceable. There are instances where the mouth movement doesn’t line up as well, but for the most part, it’s seamless. Some clever ways exist in how Strays mocks other dog films like Marley & Me and animal-adjacent rom-coms – even as it veers into the predictability it’s critiquing in its own manner.