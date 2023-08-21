What is the new emergency quarterback rule for 2023 NFL season?

The 2023 NFL season will have a new rule in place regarding a team’s third-string quarterback. This rule comes about after a particular painful game in the 2022 NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. In that game, 49ers starter Brock Purdy injured his elbow. San Francisco had already lost Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance to injury, while newly signed Josh Johnson came in for Purdy. Johnson then suffered a concussion and was ruled out of the game.

Brock Purdy came back into the game, but could barely throw the ball and it showed as the Eagles coasted to a 31-7 victory. The 49ers were in dire need of a capable backup as it was, so maybe having an emergency third-string backup QB wouldn’t have done much good, but it might have made for a little more competitive game and that’s what the NFL wants, especially in the Championship game.

This year, teams will be able to have that emergency QB on game day. He will still need to be on the the 53-man roster, but won’t need to be declared active for the game. He won’t be able to come into the game unless the two active quarterbacks are injured or ejected, but if they are, teams will have someone ready.

This new rule should be a nice boon for backup quarterbacks, as most teams will likely hold onto a third QB just due to this rule.