Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois odds: Heavyweight title bout odds heading into fight week

Boxing does not have an undisputed champ at the moment, but the man currently considered the king the mountain will put his titles on the line this weekend in Poland. Oleksandr Usyk will put his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles on the line when he faces mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw on ESPN+.

Usyk is a sizable favorite in the bout with -1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dubois is a +650 underdog. The current favored fight outcome is a Usyk stoppage at -250. A Dubois stoppage is +900.

Usyk is making his second defense of the heavyweight titles and his first defense of The Ring title. He claimed his four sanctioning body titles with a September 2021 unanimous decision win over Anthony Joshua. After WBC champ Tyson’s Fury short-lived retirement started, Usyk claimed The Ring title with a split decision win in a rematch with Joshua a year ago.

There was hope Usyk would get a fight with Fury to crown an undisputed champ, but that fell through. Dubois is the WBA’s current mandatory challenger. Usyk won the WBA’s super title and Dubois currently holds the regular version of the title. He claimed that crown in June 2022 with a fourth-round knockout of Trevor Bryan and successfully defended it with a third-round stoppage win over Kevin Lerena last December.

Here’s a look at Usyk-Dubois odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as fight week opens.

Current odds for Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

Odds to win

Usyk: -1100

Dubois: +650

Total rounds

Over 6.5: -155

Under 6.5: +115

To go the distance

Yes: +245

No: -350

Fight outcome

Usyk decision: +250

Usyk KO, TKO, DQ: -250

Draw: +2200

Dubois decision: +2800

Dubois KO, TKO, DQ: +900