‘Blue Beetle’ might be the steady hand the DCU needed moving into its rebooted future

A lot of superhero DNA exists within Blue Beetle. At this point, so many of these stories have been adapted to the big screen that it’s impossible not to emulate things before you – especially regarding the “origin” story. The best course of action is to pinpoint the source of uniqueness for audiences to identify and latch onto to break out of the previous destiny mythos of properties like Spider-Man and Superman. You’re either an alien with incredible powers trying to figure out how to be the ultimate good or a kid that gets bitten by a spider and has to reckon with the difficult balance of being a hero. It’s great that we’ve reached a point where we can see this perspective from different cultures because different sides of the coin exist.

Ángel Manuel Soto’s take centers on the familial aspects of the main character’s hero journey. Xolo Maridueña does a good job of portraying recent college grad Jaime Reyes, who returns home to Palmera City wanting to provide a better life for his family that has fallen on hard times and is about to lose their long-time home because their landlord decided an excessive rent increase was in the cards. In dealing with these issues and the impending gentrification pressing on the tight-knit Latino community, Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer don’t place all this weight on Maridueña’s shoulders to carry.

Blue Beetle is much an experience of one family’s love as much as a young man becoming an unsuspecting pillar to fight evil. Even as Jaime’s little sister Milagro (Belissa Escobedo) makes fun of him, you can tell there’s a bond there. His father, Alberto (Damián Alcázar), is going through some health conditions, but he always is the optimistic voice of reason for his son. Jaime’s nana (Adriana Barraza) and mother (Elpidia Carrillo) also serve as another layer of emotional stability. George Lopez’s uncle Rudy is a techy conspiracy theorist who can drop hilarious one-liners throughout the film but not take it over simultaneously. They all play off of one another, whether speaking in Spanish or making jokes about María la del Barrio, which feels like a breath of fresh air concerning speaking to a particular audience.

When it comes to the villain of Blue Beetle, the idea of imperialism she represents is more effective than her actual physical purpose. Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) has completed her takeover of Kord Industries after the disappearance of her brother Tim and is looking to take a direction of military weaponization with her bodyguard/cyborg Ignacio Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo) by her side. To do that, she needs to find an alien scarab with great power. Her niece and Tim’s daughter Jennifer (Bruna Marquezine) have other plans and want to take the company in a more benevolent direction. Somehow, Jaime gets wrapped up in these competing methods of company control and gains possession of the scarab itself.

The transformation itself is reminiscent of a semi-body horror, The Guyver-like layer you wouldn’t think would come out of a family film – but it also speaks to Soto’s ability to sprinkle tougher themes in the film. Whether it be Victoria’s incessant need not to check her prejudice or a particular scene in the back half of Blue Beetle speaking to many unfortunate experiences migrant families have to go through. Suppose parts of the story exist as the indictment of the American dream. In that case, Jaime’s ascent into this pillar of goodness is how minorities rise above the many societal challenges they must endure.

Many action sequences mirror Iron Man in the suit – even though you don’t see it as much as the main character inside. Instead, the mouth of the Blue Beetle moves – sometimes it works, but others, it puts a barrier between Jaime trying to be more confident in working with the suit’s entity Khaji-Da (voiced by Becky G).

For all the complex stories the DCEU has wanted to tell (especially coming off The Flash), sometimes it’s better to keep it simple. The layup will suffice to build momentum besides the 360 Tomahawk dunk. Blue Beetle provides just enough juice for a franchise seeking nourishment.