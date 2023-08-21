Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Padres on Monday, August 21

The Miami Marlins (64-61) and San Diego Padres (59-66) are set to begin a big three-game series this evening. First pitch of Monday’s opener is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. Lefty Ryan Weathers (1-7, 6.89 ERA) will get the nod for the Marlins against his former team, while the Padres counter with Michael Wacha (9-2, 2.68).

Miami is beginning the second series of its six-game road trip out west and will try to generate some positive momentum after dropping two of three to the Dodgers over the weekend. The Marlins ended L.A.’s long winning streak with an 11-3 thumping on Friday, only to drop both games of Saturday’s doubleheader. Miami is trying to keep pace in a crowded NL Wild Card chase, currently two back of the Cubs in the loss column.

San Diego dropped three of four games in its series against the Diamondbacks over the weekend and has slid even further down the standings. The team’s only good fortune came in a 4-0 shutout on Friday, sandwiched in between a 3-1 loss in Thursday’s opener and back-to-back setbacks in Saturday’s doubleheader. At 5.5 games out of the NL’s final Wild Card spot, time is running short for the Friars to finally live up to their on-paper potential.

The Padres enter the game as -192 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +160 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Marlins-Padres picks: Monday, August 21

Injury report

Marlins

Out: RP JT Chargois (rib), RP Matt Barnes (hip), RP Anthony Bender (elbow)

Padres

Day-To-Day: 1B Garrett Cooper (wrist)

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder), SP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), RP Alek Jacob (elbow), RP Drew Carlton (elbow), RP Tim Hill (finger), RP Adrian Morejon (knee), 1B Ji-Man Choi (rib)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Weathers vs. Michael Wacha

Weathers is making his second appearance for the Marlins tonight and will face the team that just traded him at the deadline last month. His only appearance for Miami so far came in relief against the Rangers on August 5, where he gave up six earned runs off six hits through 3.2 innings of work. The poor outing prompted the club to boot him down to Triple-A Jacksonville for a few weeks and where he stands with the big-league roster may hinge on how he performs tonight.

Wacha is making his second start since returning from the IL due to shoulder inflammation. He was able to pick up the win in his return against the Orioles last Tuesday, yielding just three hits while striking out five in five innings of work. San Diego has ended up victorious in four of Wacha’s last five starts and the team is hoping that he can be the spark that lifts them out of their current slump.

Over/Under pick

Even with some of their struggles over the last week, both teams have pushed across a decent amount of runs during that span. It shouldn’t be an issue for both teams to combine for the over here, especially when one side has a shaky starter like Weathers stepping on the hill against a team that knows him well and has mashed lefty pitching this year.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

If there’s any night for San Diego to reverse course, it’s tonight. Wacha has been nearly untouchable whenever he steps on the mound for the Padres while Weathers has been the exact opposite (the reason why the Padres dealt him in the first place). Take San Diego to win tonight’s opener.

Pick: Padres