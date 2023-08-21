Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks on Monday, August 21

The Texas Rangers (72-52) and Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) will begin a quick, two-game interleague series this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix. Lefty Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.30 ERA) will step on the hill for the Rangers and will go up against reliever Joe Mantiply (1-1, 6.65) in what should be a bullpen night for the D-Backs.

Texas is kickstarting a nine-game road trip tonight and is trying to start its week by ending a four-game losing streak. The team was swept by the Brewers over the weekend, producing just three runs combined in the final two games of that series. The good news for the Rangers is they were able to maintain their 2.5-game lead at the top of the AL West, with the Astros getting swept by the Mariners over the weekend. The bad news is now those same red-hot Mariners have inserted themselves into the division title race and are just four games back.

Arizona has won five of its last six games heading into this series and has kept itself afloat in the crowded NL Wild Card race. The team successfully took three of four from the Padres over the weekend, including sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday. The Diamondbacks’ bats got active in the second game of the twin set as they battered Yu Darvish and the Padres for an 8-1 victory.

The Rangers enter the game as -162 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Arizona is a +136 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Rangers-Diamondbacks picks: Monday, August 21

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), DH Brad Miller (hamstring), 3B Josh Jung (thumb),

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Zack Davies (back), SP Tommy Henry (elbow), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), 3B Evan Longoria (back), RP Austin Adams (ankle), RP Drey Jameson (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Montgomery vs. Joe Mantiply

Montgomery has been excellent for the Rangers since arriving at the trade deadline, producing a quality start in all three of his outings this month. He was especially dominant against the Angels last Tuesday, striking out nine batters in six innings while yielding just one earned run off six hits. Righties are batting just .247 off him this season, so the middle of the D-Backs’ order may have some trouble against him this evening.

Mantiply will open for the Diamondbacks after original starter Slade Cecconi was scratched earlier this afternoon. The veteran lefty has been primarily a middle-inning reliever for the team this season, making just one start this year. Opposing hitters have an .802 OPS against him this season, so things could snowball on him fast if he allows a few baserunners in the first inning.

Over/Under pick

Arizona has been one of the best-hitting teams in the Majors over the last week, with a .279 collective team batting average and an .802 OPS in its last six games. Texas, meanwhile, has struggled at the plate, but can get its bats going early with the D-Backs rotating through multiple arms. I’ll predict the over cashing in tonight’s matchup.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

When it comes to pitching, I trust the Rangers more than the Diamondbacks tonight as Montgomery could give them a solid six innings while the Diamondbacks will most likely be dipping into their bullpen and trying to cobble things together. Take Texas to open this two-game set with a victory tonight.

Pick: Rangers