Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, August 21

Monday means a bit lighter slate around MLB, as several teams travel after this weekend’s series. But if you’re looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight, fear not: With eight games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET, there are still a fair number of options to choose from. To help you narrow things down, here are three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, August 21

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Nolan Arenado ($5,600)

Tommy Edman ($4,300)

Willson Contreras ($4,000)

Tyler O’Neill ($3,700)

The Cardinals finally busted out of their slump on Sunday, banging out seven runs and 15 hits in their series finale against the Mets. Now they get a fantastic chance to keep it rolling on Monday against Pittsburgh lefty Bailey Falter: St. Louis has been a top-10 offense against southpaws this season, and Falter owns an ugly 4.86 ERA and 1.491 WHIP on the year. There are several Cardinals righties who should thrive with the platoon advantage, including Edman and Contreras who have OPSes over 1.000 in their last 10 games and O’Neill who has a .976 OPS against lefties in 2023.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Austin Riley ($6,100)

Sean Murphy ($5,400)

Marcell Ozuna ($4,500)

Vaughn Grissom ($3,400)

Atlanta’s powerhouse offense has been the most profitable stack all year long, and at this point their price point reflects it. But there are still ways to get pieces of the Braves lineup in a very good spot against Mets lefty David Peterson. Peterson has a 5.45 ERA and 1.651 WHIP on the year, and he’s only back in New York’s rotation because the team needs warm bodies to finish out the season after dealing away Justin Verlander and Jordan Montgomery. Peterson’s one previous start against Atlanta this year was an ugly one, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk in five innings, and Riley in particular has teed off on him in his career (.444/.500/.611 slash line in 20 plate appearances). Ozuna (1.047 OPS over his last 10) and Murphy (1.017) have been scorching lately, and Grissom will be starting at second base over Nicky Lopez with a southpaw on the mound.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins

Manny Machado ($5,300)

Ha-Seong Kim ($4,700)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,600)

Gary Sanchez ($3,900)

The Padres will be facing an old friend on Monday night, as the Marlins send former San Diego lefty Ryan Weathers to the mound. Weathers flamed out of the Padres rotation after posting a 6.25 ERA over his first 12 appearances (10 starts) this season, and things didn’t go much better in his Miami debut, as he let up six runs on six hits and four walks in just 3.2 innings of work against the Rangers earlier this month. San Diego figures to have the book on their former teammate, and their righty-heavy lineup should feast in this spot. Machado (.968 OPS vs. lefties), Kim (.957) and Sanchez (.882) have all thrived with the platoon advantage all year, and they’re good bets to do damage tonight at a reasonable cost.