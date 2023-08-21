Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Braves on Monday, August 21

The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, August 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Lefty David Peterson (3-7, 5.45 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, while rookie Allan Winans (1-0, 1.59 ERA) will pitch for the Braves.

Atlanta enters as -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +170. The total is set at 10.

Mets-Braves picks: Monday, August 21

Injury report

Braves

Out: 2B Ozzie Albies (hamstring), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP/RP Kolby Allard (elbow), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder)

Mets

Out: INF Mark Vientos (wrist), OF Starling Marte (groin), INF Luis Guillorme (calf)

Starting pitchers

David Peterson vs. Allan Winans

Peterson has recently begun working back into the starting rotation after the departure of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, although he typically only goes for three or four innings at a time. The lefty has looked solid in August — over 10.1 innings in three starts, he has allowed three earned runs and recorded 11 strikeouts. Earlier this season, he let up four earned runs in five innings against the Braves.

Winans has pitched just twice this season, and one of those two games was against the Mets earlier this month. He kept them runless over seven innings to record the win, allowing four hits and striking out nine batters on the road. He also faced the Brewers in July, letting up two earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Braves average 5.81 runs per game, the most in MLB, and they’ve found success against Peterson already this season. The Mets have also been hot lately, adding up 23 runs in their last three games. Winans is still getting a feel for the big leagues and things could easily go sideways for him.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Braves won their latest series against the Giants, and the Mets won theirs against the Cardinals. As the Mets travel to Truist Park, I have to go for a Braves pick here. Winans hasn’t pitched much this year, but he has more than proven himself against this Mets lineup already. Peterson struggled to contain the Braves in their last matchup — as most pitchers do, since Atlanta boasts the most runs per game in MLB. I’ll take Winans and the home team.

Pick: Braves -205