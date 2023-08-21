DraftKings Network Box Office Corner: ‘Blue Beetle’ outsells ‘Barbie’

Barbie finally fell from the top spot after a month at No. 1. The Greta Gerwig-directed film still drew in over $20 million this weekend alone. Still, Blue Beetle, the newest DC Studios film, ousted Barbie with an opening weekend that brought in $24.5 million at the box office. The movie follows a recent college graduate infected by ancient alien biotechnology and stars Xolo Mariduena of Cobra Kai and Parenthood.

Barbie and Oppenheimer follow in a one-two, in the same positions that they have been since their releases. The newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also has some legs, bringing in another $8.4 million several weeks after its release. Another animated feature edges into the top five, as well. Strays, an R-rated piece about a group of stray dogs planning to get revenge on a neglectful owner, opened this weekend to $8.3 million. The film features the voices of Will Ferrell, Jaime Foxx, Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, and Sofia Vergara.

All numbers are below via Box Office Mojo.

Top Five For the August 18-20 Weekend