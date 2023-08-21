 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 updated PPR, standard fantasy football rankings

Fantasy football draft rankings for PPR, standard

By Chet Gresham
San Diego Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) calls a play in the offensive huddle with running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the San Diego Chargers vs. Washington Football Team NFL game at FedEx Field on September 12, 2021 in Landover, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy football is back! The NFL preseason is already more than halfway over, forcing Week 1 to be more clear on the horizon. You will have until Thursday, September 7 to draft your fantasy football teams if you want to play a full season.

Trying to figure out which players to draft when can be intimidating, and if it varies based on the scoring system. With that in mind, we created several different fantasy football rankings for redraft leagues. DraftKings Network has you covered if you are playing in PPR (an extra point per reception) or standard/non-PPR leagues, with rankings broken down by position, tiers, and listed overall so you can follow along during your draft.

Redraft standard and PPR rankings

Overall standard

Overall PPR

Quarterback

RB standard

RB PPR

WR standard

WR PPR

TE standard

TE PPR

D/ST

Kickers

Drafting tiers

PPR Tiers
Non-PPR Tiers

