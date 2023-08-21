2023 updated PPR, standard fantasy football rankings

Fantasy football is back! The NFL preseason is already more than halfway over, forcing Week 1 to be more clear on the horizon. You will have until Thursday, September 7 to draft your fantasy football teams if you want to play a full season.
Trying to figure out which players to draft when can be intimidating, and if it varies based on the scoring system. With that in mind, we created several different fantasy football rankings for redraft leagues. DraftKings Network has you covered if you are playing in PPR (an extra point per reception) or standard/non-PPR leagues, with rankings broken down by position, tiers, and listed overall so you can follow along during your draft.
Redraft standard and PPR rankings
Overall standard
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
Overall PPR
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
Quarterback
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
RB standard
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
RB PPR
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
WR standard
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
WR PPR
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
TE standard
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
TE PPR
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
D/ST
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
Kickers
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
