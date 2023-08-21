Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 22

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is almost upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: relievers.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 22 relief pitcher targets

Matt Brash, SP/RP, Seattle Mariners

Roster percentage: 6.5%

Most assumed that dealing Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks meant that Andres Munoz would feast as Seattle’s closer, but instead starter-turned-reliever Matt Brash has notched three saves so far this month — including back-to-back against the Royals this past week. The righty has a 3.24 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 8. 1 innings so far this month, and he seems at the very least like one of Scott Servais’ top two high-leverage choices. It’s not hard to see why: Brash has explosive stuff, and while he doesn’t always know where it’s going (which can lead to some real late-inning agita) he absolutely has the goods to be the guy in the ninth inning. Munoz will almost certainly figure into that equation as well, limiting Brash’s upside, but you take saves anywhere you can find them this time of year.

Jason Foley, RP, Detroit Tigers

Roster percentage: 1.9%

Speaking of: With Alex Lange totally losing the strike zone once again, it’s been Foley stepping into the closer’s role for a surprisingly competitive Detroit team of late. He’s posted a 2.56 ERA so far this year, and he converted the team’s most recent save chances against the Red Sox and Twins this past week. Again, Detroit is a better team than you probably think, with Eduardo Rodriguez and Tarik Skubal consistently keeping them in games, and Foley figures to get at least some save chances down the stretch.

Sean Manaea, SP/RP, San Francisco Giants

Roster percentage: 15.0%

Again, saves are hard to come by in late August, so let’s pivot to a reliever who rarely pitches in late innings but might be able to help you everywhere else. Manaea did pick up a save back on August 1, but for the most part the Giants have used the lefty in a piggyback role, coming in after an opener for 3-4 innings. And he’s excelled in it of late, allowing just one run with 19 strikeouts over 15 frames this month — including a win against the Rays this past Tuesday in which he fanned five in 3.1 scoreless innings. If Manaea keeps getting the middle innings (and keeps throwing the ball like this), he may not be of much use in leagues that count quality starts, but he’ll be in great position to rack up Ws while helping your ratios and strikeouts.

Matt Koch, RP, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 0.0%

Look, we’re really digging deep here, but signs might be pointing to Koch emerging as the Rockies’ new closer at some point over the final few weeks. With Pierce Johnson in Atlanta and both Justin Lawrence and Daniel Bard looking awfully shaky, Koch has been Colorado’s best reliever of late, allowing just one run over eight innings so far this month. He’s pitched the eighth or ninth innings in five of those seven appearances, and if Lawrence keeps imploding like he did against the D-backs this past week, Bud Black will have no choice but to give Koch a shot at the closer’s role here soon.