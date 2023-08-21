Showdown DFS picks for Ravens vs. Commanders in Week 2 of NFL preseason

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders will face off in a local battle to wrap up Week 2 of the NFL preseason. These teams battled it out a few days this past week in joint practices and things were heated. We saw a ton of fights breakout as we usually do in joint practices, but it felt clear that these teams don't like each other. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from FedEx Field and will air on ESPN.

Ravens vs. Commanders: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Commanders — $11,400

Howell will definitely start for the Commanders, but I would expect Brissett to take a bulk of the snaps. The Commanders offensive line is banged up, so they may not want Howell out there too long. The Ravens secondary isn't great and will not have many of their guys in this matchup either. I think the Commanders have their way passing and Brissett plays decent in this one.

Anthony Brown, QB, Ravens — $11,400

John Harbaugh announced that Brown and Josh Johnson would each play one half with the Ravens this week. I expect Brown to play the second half against a worst defense than Johnson. I also think the Ravens will be playing from behind a bit and Brown will have to throw the ball. He played a bit in the regular season last year, so this spot should not be too big for him. I think he throws for multiple touchdown passes in this game.

Value Plays

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens — $7,600

I almost put Mitchell in the captain’s chair, but he is due for a big game. The undrafted free agent has been turning heads all preseason and could be a reason J.K. Dobbins returned from his holdout recently. Mitchell is a speed back that can play a major role on this Ravens offense. Last week, he played great and had a touchdown taken away in the 4th quarter on a holding that wasn’t needed. I expect him to find himself in the end zone this week.

Chris Rodriguez, RB, Commanders — $7,600

I was a huge fan of Rodriguez coming into the NFL draft. In his short time with Washington so far, he has impressed. In this game, I also expect to see him on the field a good amount. The Ravens run defense was shaky last week and Rodriguez played well in Week 1. He’s also a young back and they will keep him out there to continue getting used to the professional level. I think Rodriguez rushes for 50+ yards and a touchdown in this game.

D/STs

And as usual, playing D/STs in preseason games is usually a safe play, as they are the only “players” to play all game and there is going to be some sloppy football with the backups.