Opening odds for 2023 TOUR Championship including starting stokes

The TOUR Championship tees off this week from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The tournament will run a full four days without a cut, and the field is made up of the top 30 golfers in FedExCup standings following last week’s BMW Championship.

Lucas Glover and Viktor Hovland won the first two playoff events, but this one is much more significant. Compared to a $3.6 million prize for the other two playoffs, the winner of the TOUR Championship earns $18 million. To ensure that golfers’ season-long performances are rewarded, they begin this tournament with a certain number of starting strokes based on their FedExCup standings.

Here is the full list of starting strokes for the TOUR Championship:

10 under: Scottie Scheffler

8 under: Viktor Hovland

7 under: Rory McIlroy

6 under: Jon Rahm

5 under: Lucas Glover

4 under: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

3 under: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

2 under: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

1 under: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

Even: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

With the starting scores in mind, it should be no surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +150. Rory McIlroy follows at +330, with Hovland coming in at +450.

Here is the full list of opening odds for the 2023 TOUR Championship, which tees off on Thursday, August 24.