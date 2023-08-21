 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 TOUR Championship including starting stokes

The field is set for the 2023 TOUR Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the final stop on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
BMW Championship - Final Round Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The TOUR Championship tees off this week from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The tournament will run a full four days without a cut, and the field is made up of the top 30 golfers in FedExCup standings following last week’s BMW Championship.

Lucas Glover and Viktor Hovland won the first two playoff events, but this one is much more significant. Compared to a $3.6 million prize for the other two playoffs, the winner of the TOUR Championship earns $18 million. To ensure that golfers’ season-long performances are rewarded, they begin this tournament with a certain number of starting strokes based on their FedExCup standings.

Here is the full list of starting strokes for the TOUR Championship:

10 under: Scottie Scheffler
8 under: Viktor Hovland
7 under: Rory McIlroy
6 under: Jon Rahm
5 under: Lucas Glover
4 under: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
3 under: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
2 under: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim
1 under: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
Even: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

With the starting scores in mind, it should be no surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +150. Rory McIlroy follows at +330, with Hovland coming in at +450.

Here is the full list of opening odds for the 2023 TOUR Championship, which tees off on Thursday, August 24.

2023 TOUR Championship opening odds (includes starting strokes)

Golfer Opening Winner
Scottie Scheffler +150
Rory McIlroy +330
Viktor Hovland +450
Jon Rahm +750
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Max Homa +2500
Xander Schauffele +3000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Lucas Glover +4000
Brian Harman +4000
Wyndham Clark +4500
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Rickie Fowler +6500
Russell Henley +8000
Tom Kim +11000
Sungjae Im +11000
Tony Finau +13000
Keegan Bradley +13000
Corey Conners +13000
Collin Morikawa +13000
Tyrrell Hatton +18000
Si Woo Kim +18000
Jordan Spieth +18000
Jason Day +20000
Sam Burns +25000
Taylor Moore +30000
Emiliano Grillo +40000
Sepp Straka +50000
Adam Schenk +50000
Nick Taylor +60000

