Celebrate the Golden Nugget Casino online launch in Pennsylvania with a special offer!

Golden Nugget Casino Online is LIVE in Pennsylvania! To celebrate, new players can get a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 in Casino Bonus Funds AND $50 in Casino Credits to play on ANY game when you deposit $5 or more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eligible players (first-time depositors) must opt in and make their first deposit of $5+

First deposit matched 100% up to $1K in Casino Bonus Funds. Bonus Funds have a 10x PTR.

On the first deposit, players will also get $50 in Casino Credits. Casino Credits are eligible for any casino games and have a 1x PTR.

Terms and conditions

Valid 1 per new customer. Opt-in req. Min $5 deposit. 100% deposit match up to $1,000 issued in bonus funds. Original deposit and bonus funds subject to 10x play-thru at different contribution rates within 30 days (720 hours). To receive the maximum bonus, customer must play through a minimum cumulative total of $20,000 at 100% contribution rates [($1,000 deposit + $1,000 match) / 100% * 10x play-thru]; or a maximum of $80,000 at 25% contribution rates [($1,000 deposit + $1,000 match) / 25% * 10x play-thru]. $50 issued in Casino Credits eligible on select Golden Nugget games. Credits expire 7 days (exactly 168 hours) after issuance. Credits must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in winnings. Max. award of $1,000 in bonus funds and $50 in Credits. Play-thrus must be met prior to withdrawal of bonus winnings. Ends 10/31/23 at 11:59PM ET. See terms at GoldenNuggetCasino.com/gn-welcome-offer.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

21+. PA Only. Eligibility Restrictions Apply.

See GoldenNuggetCasino.com for full terms and conditions.