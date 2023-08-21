F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Dutch Grand Prix heading into race week

Fresh off a win at the Belgian Grand Prix, his eighth win in a row, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is the favorite to win again when the Formula 1 schedule resumes for the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, August 27. The odds for Verstappen to take the top spot on the podium are sitting at -450, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Sergio Perez, his Red Bull teammate, at +1000.

With a win, Verstappen would tie the all-time record in Formula 1 for consecutive wins. Sebastian Vettel holds that record after he rattled off nine straight victories back in 2013 while driving for Red Bull. Verstappen has 10 wins so far this season.

Verstappen, who races under the Dutch flag, is no stranger to victory at Zandvoort. He won the last two races there. The favorite to make it three in a row, he’s also cruising to a third straight driver’s championship with 10 races left on the calendar this season.

Perez has been on the podium for the last two races, finishing second in the Belgian Grand Prix and third in the Hungarian Grand Prix prior to that. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is next with +1200 odds, followed by Lando Norris of McLaren at +1800 and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at +2000.

The Dutch Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, August 27, at 9 a.m. ET. The race will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN and can be live streamed on ESPN+.