Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, August 20

It’s a bit lighter slate than usual on Sunday, with three West Coast series already concluded in preparation for Hurricane Hilary making landfall in California. There are still plenty of options for those of you looking for starting pitching for your fantasy baseball squads, though, from top-tier names (Max Scherzer, Zack Wheeler) to under-the-radar options with excellent matchups. As always, we’re here to break it all down with full recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, August 20

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — First thing’s first: Just go ahead and toss Schmidt’s last start against the Braves, because the Braves have been wrecking every starter they come across of late. Prior to that, though, the righty had allowed more than three runs just once since May 1, with three runs allowed and 11 Ks in 10.1 innings across his first two starts in August. If he has his sweeper and curve cooking, he has big strikeout upside against a Red Sox lineup that’s been inconsistent of late.

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs — The Royals have been cooking at the plate of late, but they’re still not the most fearsome group, and Hendricks shouldn’t have too much trouble if he has his typical command and changeup/curveball combo. The righty has four quality starts over his last six, expertly dodging the edges of the zone and forcing tons of weak contact like it’s 2016 all over again.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, August 20.