Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Sunday, August 20

The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 20. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Reliever Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.20 ERA) will serve as the opener for Boston ahead of bulk man Nick Pivetta, while Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.76 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

New York enters as a narrow -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox coming in at -105. The total is set at 9.

Red Sox-Yankees picks: Sunday, August 20

Injury report

Red Sox

N/A

Yankees

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (hamstring), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion)

Starting pitchers

Josh Winckowski vs. Clarke Schmidt

Winckowski has not yet started a game this year, and has not lasted more than three innings on the mound in any appearance, so we can expect this to be a bullpen game for the Red Sox. Winckowski has faced the Yankees twice this season, and has allowed zero runs in his 2.1 innings on the mound. He’ll likely give way after an inning or two to Pivetta, who’s struggled to a 6.08 ERA in three appearances in August after a very strong June and July.

Schmidt had a solid start to August, conceding three earned runs in 10.1 innings with 11 Ks over two starts. However, he fell apart in his latest outing, letting up eight earned runs in 2.1 innings against the Braves while striking out just three batters and walking two. The righty has faced the Sox twice this season and allowed nine hits and three earned runs while recording seven strikeouts in two back-to-back starts that added up to 10 innings.

Over/Under pick

Schmidt was able to keep the Red Sox in check earlier this season, so he may be able to lower their run count after two straight eight-run days for Boston. The Yankees have seriously struggled at the plate lately, adding up just seven runs over their last five games. I think it’s a safer bet to go for the under in today’s game.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first two games of the series, 8-3 and 8-1, and I like them to win the third this afternoon for a full sweep. Their offense is clearly feeling good right now, and as they face Schmidt, who is coming off a disastrous start, they should be able to keep those numbers up. The Yankees batting lineup has struggled this series, and Winckowski should be able to start things off controlled before handing it over to the rest of the bullpen.

Pick: Red Sox -105