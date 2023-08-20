Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 22

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is almost upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the middle infield spots.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 22 middle infield targets

Cavan Biggio, 1B/2B/OF, Toronto Blue Jays

Roster percentage: 0.7%

Biggio received only intermittent playing time over the first few months of the season, but with Whit Merrifield covering for the injured Kevin Kiermaier at first base, the utility man has all of a sudden become Toronto’s everyday second baseman again — and he’s taking full advantage of the opportunity. Biggio has an .866 OPS with a homer and a steal so far in August, showcasing the intriguing power/speed combo that made him a fantasy darling in 2019-2020 (24 homers and 20 steals with a 116 OPS+ across 159 games). There’s still no timetable for Kiermaier’s return, and if Biggio keeps swinging the bat like this, he should continue to draw at-bats and contribute in homers, steals and runs scored.

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 10.8%

The long-awaited Tovar breakout may finally be happening. The shortstop became a favorite sleeper around draft time due to his impressive athleticism and an easy path to an everyday role with the fantasy-friendly Rockies. He got off to a dismal start at the plate, but Colorado stuck with him, and he’s now slashing .298/.344/.526 with three homers and two steals so far in August. He struggles a bit away from Coors Field, as all Rockies tend to do, but his power/speed upside is so big in his home park that it almost doesn’t matter.

Vaughn Grissom, 2B/SS, Atlanta Braves

Roster percentage: 16.6%

Nicky Lopez’s recent hot streak has given him a leg up at second base with Ozzie Albies on the IL, but be patient; we know that Lopez is a replacement-level bat, while Grissom flashed real upside in his MLB cameo last August. He’s yet to replicate that at the Major League level this season, but the 22-year-old been excellent at Gwinnett, sporting a .327/.412/.494 batting line with six home runs and 11 stolen bases over 403 plate appearances. Anyone with a path to regular playing time in the counting-stat machine that is this Braves offense deserves a look, and Grissom has the ability to contribute in all five fantasy categories if he overtakes Lopez in the pecking order.

Pablo Reyes, 2B/SS, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 1.2%

Boston may have finally found its answer at second base. The Red Sox have been desperate for production at the keystone all season, cycling through several options before landing on Reyes, who the team purchased from the Oakland A’s back in May. To just about everyone’s surprise, the 29-year-old has taken the job and run with it, slashing .359/.405/.590 so far this month with two homers and a steal. He’s not going to wow you in any one category, but he has the inside track to regular playing time on a solid offense, and he’ll chip in enough homers and steals to be viable.