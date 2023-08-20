How many World Cup finals has Spain been to? Have they won a title?

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is coming to a close with the final match being played on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. ET. Spain and England will face off as the world watches to see who will be crowned the women’s world champions. Ahead of the action, we’re taking a look at Spain’s history in the WWC over the years.

This will be Spain’s first-ever appearance in the WWC final, but given that it’s only the third time they’ve qualified for the World Cup, it’s a pretty impressive feat. Their first time in the tournament was in 2015 when they were ranked No. 19 in the world. Their first foray onto the big stage saw them fail to win a single match, making an exit after playing just three matches in the group stage.

La Roja would come back stronger in 2019, ranked No. 13. They went 1-1-1 in the group stage in France and secured advancement to the knockout round, but they ended up losing to the United States in the round of 16. Jennifer Hermoso got Spain on the board early in the match, but Megan Rapinoe scored a brace to send the Americans to the quarterfinals with a final score of 2-1.

Spain are ranked the No. 6 team in the world and they’ve found themselves in their first-ever World Cup final. With 17 goals under their belt through six matches, scoring really hasn’t been an issue this year for La Roja, aside from the 4-0 loss they suffered to Japan in the final group stage match.

They’ll take on England, who are also making their first-ever final appearance, on Sunday morning as they look to make even more history for their country.