Who is the referee for Spain vs. England World Cup final?

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will come to a close on Sunday with Spain taking on England in the final match. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET from Accor Stadium as both sides are looking to lift the women’s World Cup trophy for the first time in their history.

Spain are the slight favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +170 while England are set as underdogs at +180. A draw in regular time comes in at +195. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for the contest.

The match will be officiated by Tori Penso, who officiated the semifinal match between England and Australia. The Lionesses received two yellow cards in that contest, and had 11 of the 15 total fouls called against them. The American referee does most of her work in Major League Soccer.

Brooke Mayo and Katie Nesbitt will serve as the two assistant referees, while Yoshimi Yamashita is the fourth official.