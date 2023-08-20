Showdown DFS picks for Saints vs. Chargers in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason continues on with a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and the game will air on the NFL Network. This game is scheduled to be played even with Hurricane Hilary making landfall in southern California as a tropical storm today.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite Showdown DFS plays for tonight’s matchup.

Saints vs. Chargers: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Jake Haener, QB, New Orleans Saints — $11,400

Haener made his preseason debut for the Saints last week and got plenty of reps in the process. The rookie out of Fresno State went 10-17 for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception on the afternoon. I’d imagine the Saints will give their third-string QB more work in this exhibition and that could mean a nice night in DFS for him.

Easton Stick, QB, Los Angeles Chargers — $11,400

Stick looked played well during the Chargers’ 34-17 victory over the Rams in their preseason opener last week. The fifth-year veteran backup went 14-21 for 109 yards and a touchdown during his time on the field. With Justin Herbert not expected to play much if at all, I’d expect Stick to deliver another solid fantasy performance while running the Chargers offense tonight.

Value Plays

AT Perry, WR, New Orleans Saints — $7,600

A rookie that turned some heads for the Saints last week was Perry. The Wake Forest product led all Saints receivers with six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. With the team trying to solidify their wide receiver depth, I’d expect Perry to once again get plenty of looks in this one.

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Los Angeles Chargers — $7,600

The second-year tailback got some action in their preseason opener last week, taking five carries for 27 rushing yards and catching two targets for 11 receiving yards. Not appearing on the stat sheet was him toasting the Rams’ defense for a 71-yard touchdown run that got called back due to holding. Spiller is squarely in the mix for the RB2 role behind Austin Ekeler, so I’d expect to see him get more touches tonight.