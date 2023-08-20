 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is projected to make NASCAR playoffs following Go Bowling at The Glen in Watkins Glen

We break down the standings coming out of this Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race in New York.

By David Fucillo
William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 20, 2023 in Watkins Glen, New York. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up its weekend at Watkins Glen International and William Byron took home the checkered flag on Sunday at the Go Bowling at the Glen. This marked his fifth win of the season and he is surging with only one race remaining before the playoffs start.

Who is projected to make the playoffs after the Go Bowling at The Glen?

The playoff field will include any drivers who have won a race this season, and then any remaining drivers based on regular season points. 13 drivers have won at least one race, leaving three spots for drivers who have not won a race.

Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Bubba Wallace occupy those final three playoff berths. Daniel Suarez, Ty Gibbs, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman all sit on the outside looking in, and likely will need a win in the regular season finale at Daytona next weekend.

Here is a list of drivers who are currently projected to make the playoffs, in order of regular-season points ahead of the Go Bowling at The Glen.

  1. Martin Truex, Jr.
  2. William Byron
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. Kyle Larson
  5. Kyle Busch
  6. Ross Chastain
  7. Christopher Bell
  8. Chris Buescher
  9. Ryan Blaney
  10. Tyler Reddick
  11. Joey Logano
  12. Michael McDowell
  13. Kevin Harvick
  14. Brad Keselowski
  15. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  16. Bubba Wallace

Who earned playoff points at Go Bowling at The Glen?

William Byron won five points with the race victory and claimed a point for winning stage 2.. He moves past Martin Truex, Jr. for the top spot in the playoffs, although Truex remains the regular season points leader. Michael McDowell claimed a point for winning stage 1.

