NASCAR starting lineup: How Go Bowling at The Glen odds moved after Denny Hamlin claimed Watkins Glen pole

Denny Hamlin claimed his 40th career pole and is +650 to win Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen.

By David Fucillo
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Mavis Tires &amp; Brakes Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 19, 2023 in Watkins Glen, New York. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET for the Go Bowling at The Glen and the race will air on USA.

Denny Hamlin claimed pole position for the race with the strongest performance in Saturday qualifying. William Byron will join him on the front row and Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs will follow on the second row. Kyle Larson is the defending champ and will start fifth in the starting lineup.

Chase Elliott opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session. Following qualifying, Elliott is tied with Byron as the pre-race favorites with +550 odds to win. Larson and Hamlin follow at +650 and A.J. Allmendinger rounds out the top five in odds at +750 to win. Allmendinger finished second in last year’s race and will start this year’s race in the sixth position.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen starting lineup + odds

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Denny Hamlin 11 +650 +2000
2 William Byron 24 +550 +2200
3 Michael McDowell 34 +850 +1000
4 Ty Gibbs 54 +1100 +2500
5 Kyle Larson 5 +650 +500
6 AJ Allmendinger 16 +750 +1200
7 Christopher Bell 20 +1600 +1000
8 Tyler Reddick 45 +1600 +800
9 Kyle Busch 8 +850 +1200
10 Corey LaJoie 7 +8000 +50000
11 Joey Logano 22 +5000 +4500
12 Bubba Wallace 23 +13000 +15000
13 Chris Buescher 17 +3500 +1800
14 Daniel Suarez 99 +2200 +1100
15 Chase Elliott 9 +550 +350
16 Austin Dillon 3 +25000 +15000
17 Austin Cindric 2 +5000 +3000
18 Alex Bowman 48 +5000 +3000
19 Martin Truex Jr. 19 +1400 +650
20 Justin Haley 31 +15000 +15000
21 Mike Rockenfeller 42 +40000 +30000
22 Ross Chastain 1 +6500 +5000
23 Ryan Blaney 12 +8000 +6500
24 Brad Keselowski 6 +7000 +6500
25 Todd Gilliland 38 +15000 +10000
26 Chase Briscoe 14 +9000 +5000
27 Aric Almirola 10 +40000 +25000
28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 +25000 +15000
29 Andy Lally 15 +90000 +100000
30 Ryan Preece 41 +20000 +25000
31 Erik Jones 43 +13000 +15000
32 Harrison Burton 21 +40000 +50000
33 Kevin Harvick 4 +9000 +4500
34 Cole Custer 51 +25000 +30000
35 Josh Bilicki 78 +90000 +100000
36 Ty Dillon 77 +90000 +100000

