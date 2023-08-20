NASCAR starting lineup: How Go Bowling at The Glen odds moved after Denny Hamlin claimed Watkins Glen pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET for the Go Bowling at The Glen and the race will air on USA.

Denny Hamlin claimed pole position for the race with the strongest performance in Saturday qualifying. William Byron will join him on the front row and Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs will follow on the second row. Kyle Larson is the defending champ and will start fifth in the starting lineup.

Chase Elliott opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session. Following qualifying, Elliott is tied with Byron as the pre-race favorites with +550 odds to win. Larson and Hamlin follow at +650 and A.J. Allmendinger rounds out the top five in odds at +750 to win. Allmendinger finished second in last year’s race and will start this year’s race in the sixth position.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.