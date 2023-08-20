How to watch NASCAR’s Go Bowling at The Glen: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International in New York this week for the Go Bowling at the Glen, a 221-mile race. The race will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, with practice and qualifying rounds taking place on Saturday afternoon. All of the weekend’s Cup Series events will air on USA Network and will be available to livestream at NBC Sports Live.

Chase Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race ahead of qualifying, sitting at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson, who has won the past two years at Go Bowling at the Glen, is installed at +500. The race will last between two and 2.5 hours.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen live stream

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 3 p.m.

Channel: USA Network

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

