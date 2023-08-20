How to watch NASCAR’s Go Bowling at The Glen: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International in New York this week for the Go Bowling at the Glen, a 221-mile race. The race will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, with practice and qualifying rounds taking place on Saturday afternoon. All of the weekend’s Cup Series events will air on USA Network and will be available to livestream at NBC Sports Live.
Chase Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race ahead of qualifying, sitting at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson, who has won the past two years at Go Bowling at the Glen, is installed at +500. The race will last between two and 2.5 hours.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2023 Go Bowling at The Glen live stream
Date: Sunday, August 20
Time: 3 p.m.
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
STARTING LINEUP
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Michael McDowell
|34
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|7
|Christopher Bell
|20
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|9
|Kyle Busch
|8
|10
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|13
|Chris Buescher
|17
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|15
|Chase Elliott
|9
|16
|Austin Dillon
|3
|17
|Austin Cindric
|2
|18
|Alex Bowman
|48
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|20
|Justin Haley
|31
|21
|Mike Rockenfeller
|42
|22
|Ross Chastain
|1
|23
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|26
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|27
|Aric Almirola
|10
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|29
|Andy Lally
|15
|30
|Ryan Preece
|41
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|32
|Harrison Burton
|21
|33
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|34
|Cole Custer
|51
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|36
|Ty Dillon
|77