How to watch NASCAR’s Go Bowling at The Glen: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race and when at Watkins Glen International in New York.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International in New York this week for the Go Bowling at the Glen, a 221-mile race. The race will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, with practice and qualifying rounds taking place on Saturday afternoon. All of the weekend’s Cup Series events will air on USA Network and will be available to livestream at NBC Sports Live.

Chase Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race ahead of qualifying, sitting at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson, who has won the past two years at Go Bowling at the Glen, is installed at +500. The race will last between two and 2.5 hours.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen live stream

Date: Sunday, August 20
Time: 3 p.m.
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 William Byron 24
3 Michael McDowell 34
4 Ty Gibbs 54
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 AJ Allmendinger 16
7 Christopher Bell 20
8 Tyler Reddick 45
9 Kyle Busch 8
10 Corey LaJoie 7
11 Joey Logano 22
12 Bubba Wallace 23
13 Chris Buescher 17
14 Daniel Suarez 99
15 Chase Elliott 9
16 Austin Dillon 3
17 Austin Cindric 2
18 Alex Bowman 48
19 Martin Truex Jr. 19
20 Justin Haley 31
21 Mike Rockenfeller 42
22 Ross Chastain 1
23 Ryan Blaney 12
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Chase Briscoe 14
27 Aric Almirola 10
28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
29 Andy Lally 15
30 Ryan Preece 41
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Harrison Burton 21
33 Kevin Harvick 4
34 Cole Custer 51
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Ty Dillon 77

