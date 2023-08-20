How much will the winner of the BMW Championship receive in 2023?

The 2023 BMW Championship is taking place this week at Olympia Fields. As play wraps up on Sunday, the top competitors aren’t just playing for this week’s prize money, but for next week’s advantage.

The winner of the BMW Championship will earn $3.6 million of a $20 million purse. The runner-up will take home $2.16 million, and the third-place finisher will get $1.36 million. While this is nothing to scoff at, the winner also gets an arguably bigger prize — 2,000 FedExCup points.

The BMW Championship is the second of three PGA TOUR FedExCup playoff events. The field was narrowed down from 70 to 50 for the BMW, and just 30 top-ranked players in FedExCup standings will move onto next week’s TOUR Championship, the final leg of the playoffs. There are far more points available for top finishers at these playoff events than there are at standard and even elevated events.

The 30 golfers who reach the TOUR Championship will compete for the biggest prize in golf — $18 million for the winner. Based on golfers’ FedExCup rankings, they will start the TOUR Championship with a stroke advantage. The top-ranked golfer in FedExCup standings begins next week’s event at -10, second place at -8, and all the way down to even par for 26th-30th place.

Everyone in the field automatically earns a one-year exemption to the PGA TOUR for 2024, but the winner earns the standard two-year exemption for winning a tournament. The winner will also earn 49.4 OWGR points. Since the field is made up of just 50 golfers, there is no cut on Friday, so everyone will be able to compete for the title.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 BMW Championship: