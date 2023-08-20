 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the BMW Championship receive in 2023?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the 2023 BMW Championship, taking place in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

By Grace McDermott
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 BMW Championship is taking place this week at Olympia Fields. As play wraps up on Sunday, the top competitors aren’t just playing for this week’s prize money, but for next week’s advantage.

The winner of the BMW Championship will earn $3.6 million of a $20 million purse. The runner-up will take home $2.16 million, and the third-place finisher will get $1.36 million. While this is nothing to scoff at, the winner also gets an arguably bigger prize — 2,000 FedExCup points.

The BMW Championship is the second of three PGA TOUR FedExCup playoff events. The field was narrowed down from 70 to 50 for the BMW, and just 30 top-ranked players in FedExCup standings will move onto next week’s TOUR Championship, the final leg of the playoffs. There are far more points available for top finishers at these playoff events than there are at standard and even elevated events.

The 30 golfers who reach the TOUR Championship will compete for the biggest prize in golf — $18 million for the winner. Based on golfers’ FedExCup rankings, they will start the TOUR Championship with a stroke advantage. The top-ranked golfer in FedExCup standings begins next week’s event at -10, second place at -8, and all the way down to even par for 26th-30th place.

Everyone in the field automatically earns a one-year exemption to the PGA TOUR for 2024, but the winner earns the standard two-year exemption for winning a tournament. The winner will also earn 49.4 OWGR points. Since the field is made up of just 50 golfers, there is no cut on Friday, so everyone will be able to compete for the title.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 BMW Championship:

2023 BMW Championship Prize Money

Place Prize Money
Place Prize Money
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,160,000
3rd $1,360,000
4th $990,000
5th $830,000
6th $750,000
7th $695,000
8th $640,000
9th $600,000
10th $560,000
11th $520,000
12th $480,000
13th $441,000
14th $402,000
15th $382,000
16th $362,000
17th $342,000
18th $322,000
19th $302,000
20th $282,000
21st $262,000
22nd $245,000
23rd $229,000
24th $213,000
25th $197,000
26th $181,000
27th $174,000
28th $167,000
29th $160,000
30th $153,000
31st $146,000
32nd $139,000
33rd $132,000
34th $127,000
35th $122,000
36th $117,000
37th $112,000
38th $108,000
39th $104,000
40th $100,000
41st $96,000
42nd $92,000
43rd $88,000
44th $84,000
45th $80,000
46th $76,000
47th $72,000
48th $70,000
49th $68,000
Hideki Matsuyama $66,000

More From DraftKings Network