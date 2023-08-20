How much will the winner of the 2023 World Cup final receive?

England and Spain will meet in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup final as both sides are eager to win their first-ever World Cup title. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 6 a.m. ET from Accor Stadium in Sydney as the world waits to see who will be crowned the 2023 WWC champions.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Spain as the slight favorites, priced at +165 on the board while England is set at +180. A draw in regular time comes in at +190.

Prize Money for 2023 World Cup Winner

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup boasts the highest prize money that’s ever been seen in this tournament, with a total of $110 million being allocated to team prizes. That’s over three times more than the $30 million that was offered in the 2019 edition.

The winners of the final will receive an unprecedented $4,290,000 while the runners-up will still receive a hefty prize for their federation at $3,015,000. On top of the prize money that goes to the team, each player on the winning team will receive a payment of $270,000 while the players on the second place team will receive $195,000 each.

World Cup history for Spain and England

Neither team has ever made it to the final, so they’re both making history for themselves already just by being there. England finished in fourth place in 2019, just four years removed from their third place finish in 2015. The Lionesses are undoubtedly over the moon about not ending up in the third place match for a third consecutive time, and will look to topple Spain on their way to their first-ever WWC title.

Spain has never made it past the round of 16, making this time around their best showing in the WWC by a country mile. It’s just their third women’s World Cup appearance as they’ve been performing better each time around. 2015 saw Spain exit in the group stage, while 2019 ended up in a round of 16 exit.

These two sides have never played each other in a World Cup tournament, though they’ve met in other international tournaments like the Euros and the SheBelieves Cup. Their last meeting came in July of 2022 in the Euro quarterfinals, with England getting a 2-1 win in extra time.