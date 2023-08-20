Live points updates from BMW Championship, players eliminated for TOUR Championship

As the leaders are set to tee off for the final round of the 2023 BMW Championship, we now have a better idea as to who will be advancing to the TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The winner of the final PGA TOUR Playoff event next week takes home $18 million from a total purse of $75 million, which stands as the largest money prize for a single individual event in all of world sport. Finishing as high as possible on the points chart will matter as well, with the No. 1 overall player in FedExCup points starting with a score of -10. Second place tees off at -8, third place -7, all the way down to even par for the last five players in the field.

1st: -10

2nd: -8

3rd: -7

4th: -6

5th:-5

6th-10th: -4

11th-15th: -3

16th-20th: -2

21st-25th: -1

26th-30th: Even

