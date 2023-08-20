 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live points updates from BMW Championship, players eliminated for TOUR Championship

Here’s who’s advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs as of now, and who is already eliminated from contention.

Jordan Spieth of the United States walks to the eighth green during the third round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 19, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As the leaders are set to tee off for the final round of the 2023 BMW Championship, we now have a better idea as to who will be advancing to the TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The winner of the final PGA TOUR Playoff event next week takes home $18 million from a total purse of $75 million, which stands as the largest money prize for a single individual event in all of world sport. Finishing as high as possible on the points chart will matter as well, with the No. 1 overall player in FedExCup points starting with a score of -10. Second place tees off at -8, third place -7, all the way down to even par for the last five players in the field.

1st: -10
2nd: -8
3rd: -7
4th: -6
5th:-5
6th-10th: -4
11th-15th: -3
16th-20th: -2
21st-25th: -1
26th-30th: Even

Here are the results for players as they finish at the 2023 BMW Championship, with the Top 30 advancing to the FedExCup TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Players that are in bold have finished for the day, but only players where the final point total is all but confirmed will have their totals added, as some players still on the course will need to finish their rounds before final totals can be added.

Players that have been eliminated or will automatically advance no matter the results have also been marked below.

2023 FedExCup Points Standings Live Updates

Player Rank Entering BMW FedExCup Points Pre-BMW BMW Points Total after BMW Advance to TOUR Championship?
Jon Rahm 1 3,386 3,386 Top 30
Scottie Scheffler 2 3,238 3,238 Top 30
Rory McIlroy 3 2,954 2,954 Top 30
Lucas Glover 4 2,885 2,885 Top 30
Patrick Cantlay 5 2,643 2,643 Top 30
Max Homa 6 2,451 2,451 Top 30
Viktor Hovland 7 2,024 2,024 Top 30
Wyndham Clark 8 1,957 1,957 Top 30
Brian Harman 9 1,919 1,919 Top 30
Tommy Fleetwood 10 1,834 1,834 Top 30
Keegan Bradley 11 1,818 1,818 Top 30
Rickie Fowler 12 1,752 1,752 Top 30
Tony Finau 13 1,672 1,672 Top 30
Taylor Moore 14 1,633 36 1,669 Top 30
Russell Henley 15 1,618 1,618 Top 30
Nick Taylor 16 1,593 38 1,631 Top 30
Si Woo Kim 17 1,572 1,572 Top 30
Tom Kim 18 1,552 1,552 Top 30
Xander Schauffele 19 1,536 1,536 Top 30
Adam Schenk 20 1,536 1,536 Top 30
Jason Day 21 1,531 41 1,572 Top 30
Collin Morikawa 22 1,476 1,476 Top 30
Emiliano Grillo 23 1,443 1,443 Top 30
Sepp Straka 24 1,431 TBA 1,431 Top 30
Corey Conners 25 1,426 1,426
Tyrrell Hatton 26 1,425 1,425
Jordan Spieth 27 1,422 1,422
Sungjae Im 28 1,420 1,420
Chris Kirk 29 1,361 1,361
Sam Burns 30 1,361 1,361
Sahith Theegala 31 1,294 1,294
Justin Rose 32 1,256 1,256
Kurt Kitayama 33 1,242 TBA 1,242 Eliminated
Denny McCarthy 34 1,192 1,192
Seamus Power 35 1,147 1,147
Lee Hodges 36 1,144 41 1,185 Eliminated
Adam Hadwin 37 1,108 44 1,152 Eliminated
Byeong Hun An 38 1,107 1,107
Adam Svensson 39 1,080 1,080
Matt Fitzpatrick 40 1,063 1,063
Andrew Putnam 41 1,048 1,048
Eric Cole 42 1,042 1,042
J.T. Poston 43 1,037 1,037
Brendon Todd 44 1,017 TBA 1,017 Eliminated
Cam Davis 45 1,008 1,008
Cameron Young 46 981 981
Hideki Matsuyama 47 942 34 976 Eliminated
Tom Hoge 48 941 941
Harris English 49 940 940
Patrick Rodgers 50 939 939

