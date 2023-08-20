Live points updates from BMW Championship, players eliminated for TOUR Championship

As the leaders are set to tee off for the final round of the 2023 BMW Championship, we now have a better idea as to who will be advancing to the TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
The winner of the final PGA TOUR Playoff event next week takes home $18 million from a total purse of $75 million, which stands as the largest money prize for a single individual event in all of world sport. Finishing as high as possible on the points chart will matter as well, with the No. 1 overall player in FedExCup points starting with a score of -10. Second place tees off at -8, third place -7, all the way down to even par for the last five players in the field.
1st: -10
2nd: -8
3rd: -7
4th: -6
5th:-5
6th-10th: -4
11th-15th: -3
16th-20th: -2
21st-25th: -1
26th-30th: Even
Here are the results for players as they finish at the 2023 BMW Championship, with the Top 30 advancing to the FedExCup TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Players that are in bold have finished for the day, but only players where the final point total is all but confirmed will have their totals added, as some players still on the course will need to finish their rounds before final totals can be added.
Players that have been eliminated or will automatically advance no matter the results have also been marked below.
2023 FedExCup Points Standings Live Updates
|Player
|Rank Entering BMW
|FedExCup Points Pre-BMW
|BMW Points
|Total after BMW
|Advance to TOUR Championship?
|Jon Rahm
|1
|3,386
|3,386
|Top 30
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|3,238
|3,238
|Top 30
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|2,954
|2,954
|Top 30
|Lucas Glover
|4
|2,885
|2,885
|Top 30
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|2,643
|2,643
|Top 30
|Max Homa
|6
|2,451
|2,451
|Top 30
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|2,024
|2,024
|Top 30
|Wyndham Clark
|8
|1,957
|1,957
|Top 30
|Brian Harman
|9
|1,919
|1,919
|Top 30
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10
|1,834
|1,834
|Top 30
|Keegan Bradley
|11
|1,818
|1,818
|Top 30
|Rickie Fowler
|12
|1,752
|1,752
|Top 30
|Tony Finau
|13
|1,672
|1,672
|Top 30
|Taylor Moore
|14
|1,633
|36
|1,669
|Top 30
|Russell Henley
|15
|1,618
|1,618
|Top 30
|Nick Taylor
|16
|1,593
|38
|1,631
|Top 30
|Si Woo Kim
|17
|1,572
|1,572
|Top 30
|Tom Kim
|18
|1,552
|1,552
|Top 30
|Xander Schauffele
|19
|1,536
|1,536
|Top 30
|Adam Schenk
|20
|1,536
|1,536
|Top 30
|Jason Day
|21
|1,531
|41
|1,572
|Top 30
|Collin Morikawa
|22
|1,476
|1,476
|Top 30
|Emiliano Grillo
|23
|1,443
|1,443
|Top 30
|Sepp Straka
|24
|1,431
|TBA
|1,431
|Top 30
|Corey Conners
|25
|1,426
|1,426
|Tyrrell Hatton
|26
|1,425
|1,425
|Jordan Spieth
|27
|1,422
|1,422
|Sungjae Im
|28
|1,420
|1,420
|Chris Kirk
|29
|1,361
|1,361
|Sam Burns
|30
|1,361
|1,361
|Sahith Theegala
|31
|1,294
|1,294
|Justin Rose
|32
|1,256
|1,256
|Denny McCarthy
|34
|1,192
|1,192
|Seamus Power
|35
|1,147
|1,147
|Byeong Hun An
|38
|1,107
|1,107
|Adam Svensson
|39
|1,080
|1,080
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|40
|1,063
|1,063
|Andrew Putnam
|41
|1,048
|1,048
|Eric Cole
|42
|1,042
|1,042
|J.T. Poston
|43
|1,037
|1,037
|Cam Davis
|45
|1,008
|1,008
|Cameron Young
|46
|981
|981
|Tom Hoge
|48
|941
|941
|Harris English
|49
|940
|940
|Patrick Rodgers
|50
|939
|939