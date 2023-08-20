Where is the next FIFA women’s World Cup?

The location of the 2027 FIFA women’s World Cup has not been decided. However, four bids have been submitted, and a decision is expected to take place on May 17, 2024.

Here are the nations that have submitted a bid:

Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands

South Africa

Brazil

United States and Mexico

The women’s World Cup has never been hosted in South America or Africa. Therefore, choosing South Africa or Brazil would represent a historic host, even though both nations hosted the men’s World Cup in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

The United States hosted the women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003, and Germany played host in 2011. However, both nations are part of a joint bid this time around. Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands will all have host sites if their bid were to be accepted.

Likewise, the United States and Mexico filed jointly, which would spread host locations across the two countries. A similar proposal was accepted for the 2026 men’s World Cup, where the United States, Canada, and Mexico were accepted as joint hosts.