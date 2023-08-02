Top fantasy baseball catcher waiver pickups for Week 19

After a dizzying few days, we’re finally starting to recover from the chaos of the 2023 trade deadline. The landscape of the league has shifted dramatically just over the last 48 hours or so: Justin Verlander is an Astro; Max Scherzer (and Jordan Montgomery) is a Ranger; the Dodgers, Rays and Orioles all found themselves a starting pitcher, while the Reds didn’t. The Angels (and Cubs) are all the way in, the Mets are all the way out, and the Twins and Yankees ... apparently did not have cell reception on Tuesday afternoon.

Related The biggest winners and losers from a wild 2023 MLB trade deadline

Of course, the real-life game isn’t the only thing that’s been flipped upside down. As it does every year, the trade deadline will have fantasy baseball ramifications that will be felt for the rest of the season, leaving managers with plenty to keep track of as they get their rosters ready for the stretch run. Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire as the deadline dust settles. First up: catcher.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 19 catcher targets

Mitch Garver, C, Texas Rangers

Roster percentage: 2.0%

The AL West-leading Rangers were among the most aggressive teams at the deadline this year, but Garver could be a real difference-maker for catcher-needy teams (read: just about every team) for reasons that have nothing to do with any trade. Texas put All-Star backstop Jonah Heim on the IL last week with a wrist tendon injury that seems likely to keep him out for the foreseeable future. Garver is set to step into the starting role, and he’s shown real pop when given playing time this season: The former Twins star has six homers, six doubles and a .451 slugging percentage in just 37 games. Garver’s got very strong batted-ball metrics, hitting the ball hard and in the air consistently, and Texas’ lineup is obviously an ideal environment to rack up counting stats.

David Fry, C/1B/OF, Cleveland Guardians

Roster percentage: 0.2%

Yes, Cleveland just got no-hit by Framber Valdez on Tuesday night, but their deadline moves are actually a reason to buy in to Fry for the rest of the year. Fellow rookie Bo Naylor is the Guardians’ unquestioned starter behind the plate, but Josh Bell getting sent to the Miami Marlins opens up another path to regular at-bats. And when he does play, Fry has produced, hitting .273/.325/.468 with four homers and two steals in just 83 plate appearances. That’s very solid production from a catcher-eligible player, and with Cleveland seemingly committed to seeing what it has in its young position players for the rest of the year, expect Fry to bounce between DH, first base and right field — removing the wear and tear of having to catch on a regular basis.

Tom Murphy, C, Seattle Mariners

Roster percentage: 0.4%

Cal Raleigh’s swinging the bat better of late, but his disappointing sophomore campaign has turned the Mariners’ catching job into more of a timeshare with Murphy — who’s taking full advantage of the increased opportunities. The 32-year-old’s xwOBA (.371), barrel rate (16.9%) and XSLG (.542) are elite for the position, and he’s hitting .310/.323/.724 with three homers and three doubles since the All-Star break.