Who will Jamaica play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Jamaica entered Group F at the 2023 women’s World Cup as the clear underdog to advance behind France and Brazil, but the team did not back down from the challenge. They scored just one goal in the group stage, but they didn’t allow a single tally defensively and advance to the knockout round on the back of two scoreless draws. Here’s a look at who Jamaica will play in the knockout stage.

As the runner-up in Group F, Jamaica will meet the winner of Group H. At the moment, Colombia holds the top spot in the group but Germany could overtake them on goal differential with a win and a Colombia loss. Morocco is also in position to grab the second spot, but Jamaica will most likely face Germany or Colombia in the round of 16.

This is Jamaica’s first appearance in the knockout round and given their stellar defensive record, they could provide a surprising challenge to the world’s top sides.