Who will France play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

France needed a victory in the final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup to secure the top spot in the pod and get to the round of 16. The French squad did just that with a big victory over Panama, clinching the top spot in Group F. Here’s a look at who they’ll face in the round of 16.

As the winners of Group F, France will face the runners-up from Group H. At the moment, that likely would mean a showdown with Germany or Morocco but there is a possibility France ends up playing Colombia if tiebreakers come into play and favor Germany.

This is France’s fourth straight appearance in the knockout stage, with the last two trips ending in the quarterfinal round. We’ll see if this team is able to make a run past that round and get to the final for the first time in team history.