Opening odds for Netherlands vs. South Africa matchup in World Cup 2023 round of 16

Group E winners Netherlands will take on Group G runners-up South Africa in the round of 16 at the 2023 women’s World Cup, with neither side likely expected to finish where they did after the group stage. Netherlands are hoping to make a run back to the final, while South Africa are simply trying to build on what has already been a successful tournament. Here are the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Netherlands vs. South Africa moneyline odds (regular time)

Netherlands: -600

Draw: +650

South Africa: +950

Early pick: Netherlands -600

South Africa have shown incredible willpower in this tournament so far, battling Sweden in the group stage opener before fighting back multiple times against Italy to ultimately secure qualification to the knockout round. However, Netherlands are coming off a massive confidence-building win over Vietnam, and possess one of the top defenses in the world. This should be a relatively straightforward win for the Dutch.

Netherlands vs. South Africa odds to advance

Netherlands: TBD

South Africa: TBD

Early pick: Netherlands

As mentioned earlier, this is a matchup where South Africa just don’t stack up on talent. Banyana Banyana will give Netherlands some trouble early, but in the end it’ll be comfortable win for the heavily favored side.