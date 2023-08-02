Who will Sweden play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Sweden went into the final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup needing only a draw to confirm the top spot in Group G. The Swedish would’ve likely gotten the top spot even if they lost to Argentina but they were able to complete a clean sweep of the group with a 2-0 win. Here’s a look at who Sweden will face as they advance to the round of 16.

As the Group G winner, Sweden will face the runner-up from Group E. That would be the United States, who entered the World Cup as the odds-on favorite to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s a rough draw for Sweden, but the Americans have not looked like their dominant selves in this competition and will be without Rose Lavelle in the game. Sweden recently defeated USA at the Olympics and should feel confident about eliminating them in the round of 16.