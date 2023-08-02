 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Sweden play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for Sweden in the round of 16.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Argentina v Sweden: Group G - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Rebecka Blomqvist of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Argentina and Sweden at Waikato Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Sweden went into the final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup needing only a draw to confirm the top spot in Group G. The Swedish would’ve likely gotten the top spot even if they lost to Argentina but they were able to complete a clean sweep of the group with a 2-0 win. Here’s a look at who Sweden will face as they advance to the round of 16.

As the Group G winner, Sweden will face the runner-up from Group E. That would be the United States, who entered the World Cup as the odds-on favorite to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s a rough draw for Sweden, but the Americans have not looked like their dominant selves in this competition and will be without Rose Lavelle in the game. Sweden recently defeated USA at the Olympics and should feel confident about eliminating them in the round of 16.

