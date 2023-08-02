 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will South Africa play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for South Africa in the round of 16.

By Chinmay Vaidya
South Africa v Italy: Group G - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Hildah Magaia of South Africa celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

It took plenty of resilience and a goal in stoppage time, but South Africa stunned Italy in the final group stage match to qualify for the knockout round with a 3-2 victory. The South African side showed incredible willpower at this tournament, even giving Group G winner Sweden a run for its money in the opener. Here’s a look at South Africa’s next opponent in the round of 16.

As the runner-up in Group G, South Africa will meet the Group E winner. That would be the Netherlands, who blasted Vietnam in the final game and saw USA draw with Portugal to secure top billing in the group. Netherlands are hoping to make a run back to the final after losing in 2019, and hold a top-10 ranking according to FIFA. That hasn’t mattered much to South Africa, and they’ll hope to spring yet another upset as the knockout stage begins.

