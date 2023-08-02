Who will South Africa play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

It took plenty of resilience and a goal in stoppage time, but South Africa stunned Italy in the final group stage match to qualify for the knockout round with a 3-2 victory. The South African side showed incredible willpower at this tournament, even giving Group G winner Sweden a run for its money in the opener. Here’s a look at South Africa’s next opponent in the round of 16.

As the runner-up in Group G, South Africa will meet the Group E winner. That would be the Netherlands, who blasted Vietnam in the final game and saw USA draw with Portugal to secure top billing in the group. Netherlands are hoping to make a run back to the final after losing in 2019, and hold a top-10 ranking according to FIFA. That hasn’t mattered much to South Africa, and they’ll hope to spring yet another upset as the knockout stage begins.