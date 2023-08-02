2023 MLB power rankings: Astros climb, Yankees, Twins plummet post-trade deadline

After a frantic few days — frantic few weeks, really — the 2023 trade deadline has officially come and gone. And what a deadline it was: The Los Angeles Angels are all the way in; the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals are all the way out; Justin Verlander has reunited with the Astros, while Max Scherzer is a Ranger; the Orioles finally landed their starter (while the Cincinnati Reds did not); the Dodgers’ best-laid plans were scuttled by a pesky no-trade clause; and the Yankees and Twins ... well, that’s about all we have to say about the Yankees and Twins.

The landscape of the league looks very, very different than it did even just a few days ago, and it’s going to take a while to make sense of who took a step forward and who got left behind. But this is still a great opportunity to take stock of where things stand before the stretch run, when the marathon that is the regular season suddenly turns into a sprint. Who put themselves in pole position? Let’s break it down.

2023 MLB power rankings: Week 19

Tier 1

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Baltimore Orioles

3. Houston Astros

Move aside, Atlanta and Baltimore. The Astros’ blockbuster deal for Justin Verlander on Tuesday — plus the returns of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve and a strong record so far in the second half — are enough to nudge them up into baseball’s top tier of contenders. With Verlander in tow and Jose Urquidy set to return this week, Houston’s rotation should be plenty good enough to supplement an offense that’s looking more vintage Astros by the day. There are still a few more holes here than with the Braves and O’s — although we really would’ve liked to see Baltimore be more aggressive in adding to their rotation — but objects in the rearview mirror are closer than they appear.

Tier 2

4. Texas Rangers

5. Tampa Bay Rays

6. Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Toronto Blue Jays

Credit to the Rangers, who’ve remained prudently aggressive in the face of a slew of injuries — Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery are excellent additions to the rotation, and if Nathan Eovaldi comes back healthy and looking like his May/June self, Texas should have everything they need to compete for a pennant. The Rays, meanwhile, have me a bit more worried. Sure, they got right against the Yankees, but the Yankees are the cure for what ails every time right now. Aaron Civale is in the midst of a very nice season, but he also has a laundry list of injuries in his past — not the best fit for a team already dealing with a ton of health risks among its starting pitchers.

Speaking of health risks among starting pitchers: The Dodgers knew they needed an arm or two ahead of the trade deadline, and while Lance Lynn is a worthy reclamation project, this team would look a whole lot more dangerous if Eduardo Rodriguez hadn’t (as is his every right) declined to waive his no-trade clause. Toronto should get Jordan Romano and Bo Bichette back soon enough, but we’re still waiting to see this team hit fourth gear.

Tier 3

8. Cincinnati Reds

9. San Francisco Giants

10. Boston Red Sox

11. Philadelphia Phillies

12. Los Angeles Angels

13. Milwaukee Brewers

14. Chicago Cubs

Good luck figuring this out. There’s an argument to be made that the Reds were among the deadline’s biggest losers for not coming away with a badly-needed starting pitcher, but at the same time, I understand the front office’s hesitation to make a big swing for a team that’s a year or two ahead of schedule. Without a ton of resources to work with, the Giants and Red Sox made moves on the margins, while the Brewers risk being passed up by a Cubs team that’s red-hot and just added a perfect lineup fit in Jeimer Candelario.

I still believe in the Phillies’ potential, and Rodolfo Castro is a nice little pickup for a team that’s had a hard time hitting lefties all year. But their failure to add a bullpen piece at the deadline could come back to haunt them, and this lineup continues to be less than the sum of its parts. I still don’t really believe in the Angels, despite their best efforts to improve the club and despite how much I like that they’re trying to give Shohei Ohtani one last run at a postseason spot.

Tier 4

15. Seattle Mariners

16. Miami Marlins

17. Arizona Diamondbacks

18. New York Yankees

19. Minnesota Twins

This tier is full of erstwhile contenders with confusing and/or disappointing deadlines. The Mariners’ trade of Paul Sewald may make sense from a cold efficiency perspective, but it’s not the kind of move you make when you’re serious about getting back to the postseason — and there’s a chance that Seattle didn’t even get a single Major League regular in return. The D-backs, meanwhile, landed Sewald ... and then promptly sent their second-best reliever, Andrew Chafin, to the Brewers, the team they’re in a dogfight with for an NL Wild Card spot.

Credit the Marlins for being among the league’s most aggressive teams, swapping Garrett Cooper for Josh Bell at first base, taking a nice flier on Jake Burger and shoring up the back-end of their bullpen with David Robertson. It’s still probably too little, too late, though, and I wonder whether Miami would’ve been better off recognizing the flukiness of their fast start and getting out ahead of the trade market.

And then there’s New York and Minnesota, who did more or less nothing but sit on their hands all week. Brian Cashman didn’t have a compelling path forward given the state of his team, but he picked the worst possible one: doing nothing. He didn’t do his best to load up for a postseason push, nor did he sell and focus on the future. He did neither, leaving his team without direction moving forward. The Twins, meanwhile, looked at their league-best rotation and decided that they were fine backing into the postseason thanks to the weakest division in baseball.

Tier 5

20. San Diego Padres

21. Cleveland Guardians

22. New York Mets

23. St. Louis Cardinals

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

It’s telling that Padres GM A.J. Preller, among the best aggressive men in all of baseball, could barely muster more than a shrug for this San Diego team at the deadline, adding Royals closer Scott Barlow, Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi from Pittsburgh and that’s about it. Obviously the talent is there to make a run, and they’ve played better of late, but it feels like even they don’t fully believe in their potential. Cleveland split the difference at the deadline, clearing their middle-infield logjam while taking a flier on Noah Syndergaard. They also added a very nice piece for the future in Kyle Manzardo, although on the whole their moves suggest that they know they need to retool a bit if they want to make a deep October run.

The rest of this tier, meanwhile, is just playing out the string. The Mets cut bait with just about everything that moves, although Jose Quintana and Pete Alonso are still around (for now). The Cardinals, meanwhile, held on to just about all of their position players, suggesting that GM John Mozeliak thinks he’s a couple rotation tweaks away from contention in 2024.

Tier 6

25. Detroit Tigers

26. Washington Nationals

27. Chicago White Sox

28. Colorado Rockies

Not dealing Rodriguez hurts the Tigers, who could’ve gotten some nice value for a pitcher seemingly set to opt out of his contract this winter. Detroit did do well to get a promising infield prospect (Hao-Yu Lee) for Michael Lorenzen, though. The Nationals were oddly quiet at the deadline, holding on to guys like Kyle Finnegan and Lane Thomas, while the White Sox and Rockies have pulled the rip cord and are likely to play some very bad baseball over the final two months. (Pour one out for Luis Robert Jr. and Dylan Cease.)

Tier 7

29. Kansas City Royals

30. Oakland Athletics

The A’s were so bad that they didn’t even really have anyone to sell, which says just about everything you need to know. At least the Royals have Bobby Witt Jr. and got some future value in exchange for closer Scott Barlow.