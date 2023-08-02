Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, August 2

The 2023 trade deadline has officially come and gone, and now begins the work of sorting through the chaos to determine what the fantasy baseball landscape will look like for the rest of the year. The pitching slate on Wednesday is a bit in flux, as several pitchers who changed teams had their starts scratched, but there’s still plenty of value if you know where to look. Our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help find it, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, August 2

Pitchers to stream

Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox — Crawford was dialed in last time out, striking out seven in 5.2 innings of one-run ball against the San Francisco Giants. His four-seamer is a legitimate weapon, and he should have no trouble finding success again against a middling Seattle Mariners offense in a very pitcher-friendly environment in T-Mobile Park. The floor here is a little lower than you’d like — he doesn’t have the breaking stuff to fall back on when the heaters aren’t working — but the strikeout upside is there.

Wade Miley, Milwaukee Brewers — Miley will miss just two days longer than the minimum IL stint, returning Wednesday in a very nice matchup against the post-deadline Washington Nationals. Given the short layoff, the Brewers should still give him more than enough leash to get through five innings and pick up a win, and Miley had his kitchen-sink approach working before he went down.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, August 2.