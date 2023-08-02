Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, August 2

MLB is back with another full schedule of games on Wednesday, August 2. The day is front-loaded with early afternoon games, which is something to remember if you want to place bets or set daily fantasy lineups. Even so, the featured DFS slate at DraftKings consists of eight games and begins at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Wednesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, August 2

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

Elly De La Cruz ($6,100)

Matt McLain ($5,600)

Spencer Steer ($4,300)

Nick Senzel ($3,200)

Sure, the Cincinnati lineup allowed 20 runs on Tuesday, but they also scored nine. If I had to pick which offense is more likely to re-create their total on Wednesday, I’m picking the Reds. They have a great matchup against Chicago starter Drew Smyly, who enters with a 3-2 record and a 4.48 ERA. De La Cruz is the most talented player in this quartet but had the worst day at the plate on Tuesday with one hit and three strikeouts. Senzel and Steer each had two hits, with McLain tallying three hits and two RBI.

The Cubs are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,100)

George Springer ($5,000)

Matt Chapman ($4,800)

Brandon Belt ($3,300)

Toronto will go up against Baltimore Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 6.21 ERA) on Wednesday. They could only tally five hits in their game on Tuesday and will look to bounce back. Brandon Belt knocked his ninth home run of the season and is a good lineup inclusion when facing right-handed hitters. Chapman also tallied a hit but struck out three times at the plate. Guerrero and Springer both went hitless, but their on-base percentages are still above .313, suggesting they should have better outings on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

New York Mets vs. Kansas City Royals

Pete Alonso ($5,200)

Francisco Lindor ($5,100)

Francisco Alvarez ($3,900)

Jeff McNeil ($3,800)

New York’s season woes continued on Tuesday. Not only did they remain sellers at the trade deadline, but they lost in extra innings due to a walk-off balk. The top of the Mets’ lineup should be able to continue the momentum that it started, however, and prove beneficial to include on Wednesday. Alonso hit his 31st home run of the season, while Alvarez knocked his 21st. McNeil and Lindor each finished with a hit and at least one run scored.

The Mets are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.