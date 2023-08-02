Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Braves on Wednesday, August 2

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 2. First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET from Truist Field. Lucas Giolito (6-7, 3.85 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.34 ) will pitch for the Braves.

Atlanta is the -162 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +136. The total is set at 10.

Angels-Braves picks: Wednesday, August 2

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm/illness), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP AJ Minter (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Angels

Out: RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), OF Mike Trout (hand/wrist), OF Jo Adell (oblique), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis), OF Taylor Ward (head), RHP Griffin Canning (calf)

Starting pitchers

Yonny Chirinos vs. Lucas Giolito

Giolito was recently acquired by the Angels from the White Sox, and has pitched one game as an Angel, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings against the Blue Jays last week He finished July with an ERA of 4.98 for the month, up from June’s 2.32, and is now adjusting to his new team as he faces the Braves for the first time this season.

Chirinos has largely been used as bulk option this season, rarely starting in his previous stint with the Tampa Bay Rays often getting past four or even five innings. He struggled in his latest appearance, allowing four earned runs in 3.2 innings against the Brewers.

Over/Under pick

Neither of the pitchers taking the mound have been solid enough lately to inspire confidence that they can stifle the opponent’s lineup. Both teams rank in the top 10 in runs per game in MLB, and I think we’ll see the over hit today.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Angels won the first game, 4-1, and the Braves took the second, 5-1. The Braves have been very, very good at home this season, and while Giolito is an exciting addition to the Angels, he got off to a mediocre start with the organization. I’ll bet on Atlanta’s batting lineup.

Pick: Braves -162